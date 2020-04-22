If you've already rewatched some of your favorite films, caught up on a few you've been dying to see or just want to see something new, you're in luck.
Movie theaters remain closed for the foreseeable future but you can still get your hands on several 2020 releases that premiered in theaters just before the shutdown.
Personally, not being able to go to a theater has totally put a damper on my annual goal of watching at least 100 brand-new movies. Last year I saw 126 movies released in 2019, so I'm definitely serious about this. But with the option of renting these new releases, it's helped me get somewhat back on track. (I'm at 22 movies.)
My favorite movie so far this year is "The Invisible Man," starring Elisabeth Moss. As its title suggests, there's an invisible man of some sorts involved, but the film dives much deeper than that.
Moss' character feels trapped in a controlling and violent relationship with a wealthy businessman until she decides to make her escape. While many think her troubles are over, especially when news comes that her abuser has seemingly committed suicide, Moss knows this is just the start. Little by little, she feels his presence wherever she is, and soon she believes he has somehow found a way to make himself invisible and continue to torment her.
No one believes her, so she decides to take matters into her own hands. And boy, does she.
I loved this movie because of how thrilling, spooky and cutthroat (cough cough) it is. I also loved seeing a woman, who has dealt with so much trauma, take charge and defend herself up until the very end. Those stories matter. I will warn you, this film is graphic and some scenes are painful to watch.
If a lighthearted romantic comedy set hundreds of years ago is what you're after, check out "Emma." It's the latest retelling of Jane Austen's novel, but much sillier, more snobbish and more fun.
The 2020 version still includes the same characters you're familiar with — Emma Woodhouse, her father, Mr. Knightley, Harriet Smith, Mrs. Bates — but they present themselves in a refreshing way. Everyone is very tongue in cheek in this film and seem to be having the time of their life playing dress up in some gorgeous gowns and suits. If I was paid big Hollywood bucks to do that, you better believe I would have a skip in my step!
Maybe we didn't really need another "Emma" adaptation since we already have so many, but any day I get to see Anya Taylor-Joy and Mia Goth in a film together I won't question it. Plus Bill Nighy, who plays Mr. Woodhouse, is absolutely delightful and has some of the best lines.
When we finally do get to emerge from our homes and head back to movie theaters, might I suggest you watch "Vivarium," a movie about a couple trapped in their home.
I watched this on a whim because it stars Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots — who just a few months ago impressed me with their other film, "The Art of Self-Defense" — and it left me bothered, but in a good way. In "Vivarium," the two are in the process of buying a home together when they stumble across a strange real estate agent who takes them to a new development called Yonder. The couple isn't really interested in the property, but before they have a chance to tell that to the agent, he disappears, and it seems impossible to leave this cookie-cutter neighborhood.
What follows is a very strange and surreal look at what we're living through today: The couple can't escape their new home and has no choice but to remain there, they are totally isolated from humanity and they even start spending 6 feet apart from each other. It makes me wonder what writers Garret Shanley and Lorcan Finnegan knew about what 2020 had in store before any of us did.
Hopefully in a few months when all is well we can have a good laugh about this movie and think back to this very weird time we're living in. Hopefully.
Plenty of other movies are available for streaming if you're looking for new content. Young ones might enjoy "Onward" and "Trolls World Tour."
"The Invisible Man," "Emma" and "Vivarium" are available to rent on FandangoNOW, Amazon Prime, Redbox, Google Play and AppleTV.
