I've never been an avid reality TV fan, unless you count religiously watching select TLC shows like "Say Yes to the Dress," "90 Day Fiancé" and "Breaking Amish."
Scripted comedies and dramas are my preference but there are some things they can't bring you that a raunchy reality show does, such as crazy dialogue, overly dramatic confrontations and "how did these people get their own show?" moments. In this era of not being able to go out and do a whole lot, I've enjoyed living vicariously through these people.
Over the years, so many reality and competition shows have emerged that almost anyone can find something for them. I'm a big fan of interior design, and my friends over at Netflix have come up with exactly the shows I've been needing during this quarantine.
I hadn't heard of "Selling Sunset" prior to the third season just recently coming out, but wow, have I been missing out. The reality show is a look into Los Angeles' million-dollar real estate market and the women who sell these homes.
The five gorgeous real estate agents from The Oppenheim Group — Christine, Chrishell, Mary, Heather and Maya — are always getting into some drama. Topics mainly include their relationships, the rivalry between each of them and some of the backstabbing that happens. I'm only a few episodes in, but it goes from zero to 100 real quick.
Of course the true reason to watch this show is for those stunning homes! You get to see everything from a "super cheap" $4.9 million home to a lavish $40 million mega mansion in the works. Every episode I'm left wondering how much do the monthly payments cost, and could I possibly pay for any home. The answer is a big fat no. However, I do get a lot of decor inspiration that I know I can re-create — and for a much lower cost!
This show reminds me of another Netflix series that will make you immensely jealous of how rich people are in the world. "The World's Most Extraordinary Homes" shows you, as you may have guessed it, some of the most lavish, stunning and architecturally impressive homes.
Architect Piers Taylor and actress Caroline Quentin travel far and wide — from Malibu to New Zealand's South Island in Marlborough Sounds, from mountains to forests — to show you house goals. Homes take on crazy shapes, like one that looks like an oyster and another that was inspired by the two docks of a ship, while others complement their surroundings.
Again, you definitely get a lot of inspiration while watching this series, both inside and out. Maybe you're not in the market to completely transform your house, but if you want to spruce up some of your furniture, walls or decorations, you get to see and learn from the best. It's also an ideal show if you're looking for something to relax and unwind with at the end of the day. It's very calming, soothing and not snobbish at all (unlike "Selling Sunset," but I still love it).
I also love a good competition, especially one that involves design. "Interior Design Masters" will blow you away when it comes to how quickly and creatively some designers think and work. This British competition features 10 aspiring designers who are truly on the cusp of making it big in the world. All they need is a contract, and that's exactly what their prize is at the end.
In the first episode, the 10 designers are split into two groups where they have to decorate two show homes. Each person gets their own room where they can show off their skills and personal style. Other episodes have them redesigning a seaside hotel with a chocolate theme, college dorm rooms and restaurants.
It's fun to play at home and pick who will win each competition, and also figure out how you would design each of the spaces. I usually find myself yelling at the professionals for using the wrong colors or fabrics, so be prepared to get really into this show.
I've also gotten a lot of great craft ideas, so if you're in desperate need of a hobby during these hot summer days and nights, maybe creating some terrariums or playing with photo displays might be up your alley.
All of these shows are available to stream on Netflix.
