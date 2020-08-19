WHAT ARE YOU WATCHING?

Reader Betsy Gosling said she's been keeping up with a few Amazon Prime Video series. "Sanditon" is an eight-part period-drama adaptation of Jane Austen's final novel. Gosling says the characters are very interesting, the acting is great, it's well written and even funny. So far only one season has come out, and she's hoping more are on the way. Another series is "McLeod's Daughters," about two big cattle and sheep ranches, with two brothers on one ranch and two sisters on the other. I sense some tension in the air already! This show has eight seasons out so there's plenty of drama to go around.

Are you streaming the latest series? Revisiting a classic on cable? Pulling out your Blu-rays or DVDs? Let us know what you're watching by emailing eyest@bakersfield.com for possible inclusion in an upcoming column.