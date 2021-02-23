Sunday marks the official start of the awards season with the 78th annual Golden Globes. Who will win is still up in the air, but lucky for people at home, movies that are said to be leading the pack are available on streaming platforms.
You may have not heard a whole lot about "Nomadland," but it's a film that definitely deserves a spot on your watchlist. It has garnered a lot of love from critics and awards (including from the Venice and Toronto International film festivals) thus far, and I guarantee you'll be touched by it.
"Nomadland," directed by Chloé Zhao, follows Fern (Frances McDormand) as she decides to leave her life behind and live as a nomad in the West. In 2011, Fern lost her job after the U.S. Gypsum plant in Empire, Nev., shut down. Following the closure, and her husband's death, she believes getting out there and seeing the West is the best thing for her to do.
Over the course of the film, Fern meets other nomads who help prepare her for almost any situation and share how their own stories. In time, Fern becomes more confident in her choice to live this lifestyle and realizes how much she's been missing.
McDormand, like in almost all of her roles, totally fits the part. She knows how to dive deep into a character and embody their spirit completely, and there's no one else who could have played Fern so convincingly. McDormand, Zhao and other crew members lived out of vans over the course of production, which definitely helped make the performance so much stronger.
What I enjoyed the most about "Nomadland" was that real-life nomads co-star and offer an insightful and emotional look at the nomad lifestyle. Linda May, Swankie and Bob Wells meet Fern and offer advice that carries her over the course of her journey. Linda invites Fern to visit a desert rendezvous in Arizona, which serves as a kind of community for nomads, and that's where Fern learns basic survival skills and hears stories from people who have lived this lifestyle for a long time. She sees how they relax, interact with each other and move on when the time comes. When a nomad dies, she sees how people honor them, and Fern learns from Bob that he never says goodbye to his nomadic peers, only “See you down the road," which serves as the perfect tagline for this movie.
These real-life nomads, who are so emotional and expressive, add a whole different layer to this movie. Without them, McDormand and Zhao wouldn't have been able to capture the true meaning of what it's like to be a nomad nor how to best represent their lifestyle.
The film is nominated for best picture drama, best actress in a motion picture drama, best director and best screenplay at this year's Golden Globes. You can stream "Nomadland" on Hulu.
Another film up for awards this Sunday feels relevant in this pandemic life, when you sometimes feel like you're living the same day over and over again, a la "Groundhog Day." The comedy "Palm Springs" will have you relieved you're not actually stuck in a never-ending time loop!
Nyles (Andy Samberg) and his girlfriend are attending a wedding, but he's not the most charming fellow — he opens a can of soda in the middle of the ceremony, who does that? As we quickly come to learn, his behavior may stem from the fact he is stuck reliving the same day over and over again and is so over it.
Nyles meets Sarah (Cristin Milioti), sister of the bride, and they instantly click. They sneak off for some alone time, but are abruptly interrupted by a man who shoots Nyles in the arm (looks like someone made a few enemies in this time loop). Nyles retreats inside a cave and warns Sarah not to follow him. Unfortunately, she does, and she soon finds herself also stuck living through the same day again.
At first, our two protagonists have some fun doing reckless things and soaking up the sun. Soon, though, Sarah realizes that living the same day is no way to live, and she sets out to try to find a way out of the loop.
Samberg and Milioti are a fantastic pairing in this movie. Samberg shines comedically, which is no surprise for fans of his earlier work on "Saturday Night Live" and Brooklyn Nine-Nine," and Milioti is also so fun to watch. She hasn't been given too many opportunities to lead in film and TV shows (she played the mother in "How I Met Your Mother"), but she was definitely made for this role.
Plenty of films have attempted the "Groundhog Day" idea, but "Palm Springs" puts a refreshing spin on it and mixes comedy, science fiction and a bit of mystery to keep you hooked from the beginning.
"Palm Springs" is nominated for best picture for musical/comedy and best actor for a motion picture musical/comedy at the Golden Globes. You can stream it on Hulu.
Several other movies and shows I've written about in my column are up for awards at the Golden Globes. I'm happy to see performers Carey Mulligan ("Promising Young Woman"), Riz Ahmed ("Sound of Metal"), Chadwick Boseman ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"), Daniel Kaluuya ("Judas and the Black Messiah") and Anya Taylor-Joy ("The Queen's Gambit") as well as "Schitt's Creek," "The Flight Attendant" and "The Crown" all nominated. If only everyone could win!