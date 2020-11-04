If you're reading this, it means you survived the 2020 election (at least in some part). We did it!
It will be some time before we have all the ballots tallied and official results released, which, if you're like me, is making you feel a bit anxious this week. That's completely understandable; it's only one of the most important elections we've had after all!
But letting that anxiety consume you is where trouble lies. As important as staying up to date with the latest news is, it's also equally important to take some time away and destress. Step away from constant news reports, stop doom scrolling on Twitter and unwind the best way possible — through relaxing, mindless entertainment.
My anxiety has been a bit through the roof lately, and frankly a lot of the dramas I've been watching haven't been helping me unwind. So one day, I decided I needed to watch a bunch of British people bake scrumptious cakes, breads and other pastries. That has been one of the best decisions I've ever made.
"The Great British Bake Off" is a charming little show that has taken the U.S. by storm the past several years. Its premise is simple: A dozen amateur home bakers complete three baking challenges and one person is eliminated each episode until a winner is crowned. Easy and straightforward, but I guarantee within a few minutes you'll be hooked.
What gives it that effect is the sheer talent and dedication these bakers have toward their craft — and they're not even professionals! The contestants are construction workers, retirees, students, graphic designers — simply people who love to make sweets. They're genuine people, which makes the show hard to watch when their bakes don't turn out well.
Which brings me to my next point: The challenges just seem impossible. The bakers have to complete a signature, technical and showstopper challenge within a certain time, and somehow they're able to put together gorgeous mini cakes, fluffy biscuits, multilayered pastries. It really puts my chocolate chip cookies to shame.
Aside from a very calming effect, this show has inspired me to bake more. For Halloween, I enjoyed some lovely pumpkin cheesecake bars and crowned myself Star Baker. Sweets always save the day.
Catch "The Great British Bake Off" and several spinoffs on Netflix.
If competitions aren't what you're in the mood for, perhaps Sir David Attenborough's voice and beautiful nature documentaries will do the trick.
Around this same time four years ago, I remember feeling anxious about the election, and one night I decided to turn on "Planet Earth" for a little bit, or so I thought. After traveling underwater to see the Great Barrier Reef and watching birds attract mates, I ended up getting through the show in about two days and feeling a little lighter.
Although that series is no longer available on Netflix, there are plenty of other documentaries out there for you to get your nature fix. Narrated by Attenborough, "Our Planet" explores some of Earth's natural beauty and the creatures who live there, while also examining the effects of climate change and how it impacts all living things. "David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet" recounts the broadcaster's life in some of the most exotic places in the world and how they have changed over the decades.
The stunning visuals and animal habits caught on camera never cease to amaze me, and it'll really make you stop and think about this beautiful planet we live on. Hopefully it also encourages us all to take better care of it.
"Our Planet" and "David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet" are available on Netflix.
In terms of filmmakers who really know how to make you feel at ease and cozy, Wes Anderson gets it. The wacky director has a very distinct style: His shots are always symmetrical, he follows a specific color palette and everything looks very neat. He's pretty much my soulmate when it comes to visual storytelling. Another great thing about his films are that they're just as wacky and quirky as he is, which makes them great to unwind to this week.
In "The Grand Budapest Hotel," where Anderson really nailed his signature style, we're transported to a swanky European ski resort in the 1930s presided over by concierge Gustave H. He prides himself on being able to take care of his guests any way necessary — and I mean any way. When one of his lovers dies mysteriously, the concierge finds himself in possession of a priceless painting, and the chief suspect in her murder. How will room service fix this?
The colors and set design are my favorite features about this film. Vibrant shades of purple, pink, red and blue make ordinary scenes stand out and have you look at color in a whole different way. The choice of chairs, tables, wallpaper and other design elements will likely make you want to throw out everything in your home and come up with a creative living space that Anderson would be proud of.
"The Grand Budapest Hotel" is simply a stunning movie to look at, and we need something pretty these days. You can rent it on Amazon Prime Video.
Make it an Anderson marathon and check out some of his other visually appealing works, such as "Moonrise Kingdom," "Fantastic Mr. Fox," "Isle of Dogs" and "The Royal Tenenbaums."