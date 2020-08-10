I'm sure I'm not the only one daydreaming about the days when flying overseas and exploring new countries will be back in our lives.
On my last birthday, I told myself I would go on a nice trip somewhere in the world. Originally I planned a getaway for my mom's birthday to Montreal in early May, but that was put on pause.
Until those days, all I can do is watch several hours of city tours on YouTube (trust me, I have) and international movies and TV shows. As we have all come to learn, if there's anything that will bring me comfort during sad times, it's entertainment.
One thing I really enjoy about TV shows from our foreign pals is how unapologetic the comedy writing can be. No joke nor bad word is off-limits.
"Misfits" is a a show that exudes that to a T. Released in 2009, British science fiction dramedy had some of the funniest, wackiest and most "huh?" moments during its five-season run.
Five young offenders find themselves in community service together and they don't get off on the right foot. Another jolt to their system, literally, is them getting struck by lightning in a freak storm.
Soon our not-so-charming protagonists become heroes in a way. They gain various powers, some useful, others not, and have to figure out what to do now.
This is where that unapologetic humor comes into play. The things these characters say are so wild and outrageous that you'll be laughing with every episode. The writers on this show are so talented that even the more dramatic moments — the first episode kicks off with a very serious problem on these characters' hands — are handled very well.
But really what makes this show so great are the five leads. Their characters could not be any more different from each other: an athlete running from the past, a woman judged for her class, another woman who turns heads, a man often overlooked and your classic jokester. Unfortunately you can't get too attached to this awesome group as new people come and go to do community service, but they set such an impressive tone for the show. New cast members did a great job as well — these five weren't the only ones affected by the storm — so don't think the quality drops with later seasons. You can check out "Misfits" on Hulu.
Another great comedy with dry-witted humor is the Emmy Award-winning "Fleabag." What started out as a one-woman show from creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge was eventually became a two-season megahit about a woman living in London who tries to cope with tragedy.
There are a lot of great characteristics of this show. Our heroine, Fleabag (we never learn what her real name is), frequently breaks the fourth wall and discusses whatever is going on in her life with us — mainly her love life, family and the mundane parts of life. We also actually don't know a lot of character names on the show. People are simply referred to as Godmother, The Priest, Bank Manager and so on. It makes it funny, trust me.
Even though it's a comedy, there are a lot of real emotions and trauma Fleabag deals with and carries around that makes this show very relatable. By the end of the second series (you could very easily watch both in a day), you're going to find yourself missing a friend who seemed to get you in a way.
This show deserved the several Emmy Awards this past year including for Waller-Bridge and best comedy series. It's available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
If you're looking for a twisty sci-fi drama, Germany's "Dark" might be the show for you. Warning: There are several time periods you have to keep track of, so this is one show you need to pay attention to (and you can even have it dubbed in English so you don't have to read captions).
There's no easy way to describe this show, really, but in the small town of Winden, where everyone seems to know everyone's business, two young men go missing. The possible answer, our protagonist Jonas discovers, might lie in a cave. What happens when you walk inside, or more importantly, where you end up, is another mystery.
Another question is how all the characters on the show are one way or another tied to each other and the mysterious happenings in town. Remember how you'll have to keep track of time periods? You get to see some of these shady people in different eras, so you'll have to remember what they look like as teenagers, adults and elders sometimes.
"Dark" is definitely creative and ambitious, but one strike I do have is how many characters, plots and interwoven stories are involved. If you zone out at any point, you're likely going to miss something important, and if you take a while to get through episodes and seasons, key details will go out the door. It's interesting and worth your time, but don't say I didn't warn you if you get a little confused!
Your trip through time is waiting on Netflix.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.