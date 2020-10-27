The air is getting cooler, the leaves are turning different shades of yellow, orange and red, and there are plenty of spiderwebs and witches all over town these days. Yes, it's that time of year again: Halloween.
Halloween is likely going to look a little different this year, with parties and trick-or-treating not advised due to COVID-19. But for those of us who are horror fans, we can still celebrate by gorging on several classics and newer creepy shows and films this weekend. I might even sport a witch's hat as I get my scare on.
To truly celebrate this fun holiday, you can't go wrong with "Halloween" starring Jamie Lee Curtis. This slasher film from 1978 has only grown in popularity over the years, giving us an iconic theme, a fearless final girl, a creepy serial killer and more sequels than you can probably name.
"Halloween" focuses on Michael Myers, a man who was committed to a sanitarium as a child for killing his sister. After 15 years, he plans his escape on Samhain and finds his way to a small town in Illinois. What's the best way to enjoy his freedom? Committing a few more murders here and there.
Unfortunately for high school senior Laurie Strode (Curtis), she happens to be at the wrong place at the wrong time. Her father is trying to sell the old Myers home, and as she's dropping off the keys, Michael sets his eyes on her. Little does Laurie know that she's about to have a Halloween that she'll never forget.
"Halloween" pretty much set off a string of slasher films, and what a way to start off this subgenre. So many things work in this, including having Curtis play Laurie. She was the perfect choice for our last girl standing: She's smart, doesn't have a lot of "really?" mistakes and fights to the finish. But what really makes this film a classic for me is that creepy Michael Myers mask and score. They definitely set the tone for a thrilling good time.
Catch "Halloween" on AMC at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. and 11 p.m. Saturday. It is also playing this weekend at Maya Bakersfield and Delano.
A few weeks ago I told you about Netflix's "The Haunting of Hill House" to get you all prepped for spooky season. Since then, the second season of this anthology dropped, "The Haunting of Bly Manor," and even more thrills and chills are waiting for you.
Loosely based on "The Turn of the Screw," an au pair, Dani, is hired by a man to look after his niece and nephew at their seemingly normal house in the countryside. These children have recently faced tragedy — their parents and last au pair all died — so it's up to Dani to cheer them back up and keep danger away from them.
However, after spending more time at the house, Dani begins to question the things she sees and people she encounters. Not to mention very strange things keep happening — muddy footprints show up throughout the house at night, unusual behavior from the children, etc. Clearly keeping these kids, and herself, safe proves to be an even tougher task than expected.
This season is a bit of a slow burn compared to the first and not as scary, but both work in their own way. Since this is an anthology series, you never know what you're going to get with each episode, so you might find yourself binging this show in one sitting (don't worry, I won't judge). Plus, if you liked the actors from the first season, many of them take on new characters at Bly Manor.
"The Haunting of Bly Manor" is available to stream on Netflix.
As scary as these two might be, nothing is worse than knowing something is based on a true story. I present to you "The Conjuring" series.
This franchise is based on real-life couple Ed and Lorraine Warren who had a history of investigating paranormal events. In the first film, the couple is called to help a family who has been experiencing very strange occurrences at their Rhode Island farmhouse. After the Warrens conduct their initial investigation, it's clear that evil spirits are lurking in this house. It's on them to stop the madness and save this family.
This is definitely a movie that will jolt you and make you gasp, along with some jump scares. But like I said, the fact that these occurrences really happened make it even more terrifying.
Stream "The Conjuring" on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and the AMC app.
I could watch horror movies and shows all day, and thankfully there are plenty of them to fill up 24 hours. Other favorites of mine you should check out include "Carrie," "The Exorcist," "Hereditary," "Suspiria," "Get Out" and "The Shining." For those looking for lighter Halloween movies, "Hocus Pocus," "What We Do in the Shadows" (show and movie), "The Addams Family" and "Beetlejuice" will do the trick.
If you have Hulu, I also recommend checking out its Huluween lineup to find some frightening content.