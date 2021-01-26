I'm always striving to watch the newest thing out there, while also trying to catch up on things I've had on my watchlist for years. It's truly a never-ending battle.
Lately I've found a happy medium, which basically is watching way too many shows at once. But hey, I have to recommend the best for you guys, so I don't mind doing the heavy lifting.
I know Marvel Studios fans are already all over this show, but lovers of shows from television's original golden age will enjoy all the nostalgic elements of "WandaVision." If you're worried you might not understand this show because you don't watch Marvel movies, you'll still be able to enjoy this.
Nonetheless, here's a little bit of background: Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), also known as the Scarlet Witch, is a native of Sokovia who, with her fraternal twin brother, Pietro, joined an organization and received superpowers. Her powers include telekinesis, telepathy and energy manipulation. Vision (Paul Bettany) is basically a talking and walking android who can manipulate his outer appearance to look like a human. It's a very basic description, but a good start to help you understand the show.
"WandaVision" is made to seem like an homage to old television shows, such as "I Love Lucy" and "Bewitched," but you soon realize there might be more to this story. The show places our superheroes in the black-and-white 1950s in the first episode, where the couple has just moved into a small town and try to seem as normal as possible. There are some comedic bits — it's Aug. 23 and there's a heart on the calendar, but neither Wanda nor Vision can seem to remember what's so special about that day — that lead to a bit of chaos when they realize they're supposed to have dinner with Vision's boss and Wanda has nothing prepared!
A storyline following classic '50s tropes veers into "The Twilight Zone" territory when characters start to act a bit weird. Wanda and Vision can't seem to answer any questions about themselves — where they moved from, how long they've been married, etc. Even their guests start to act strange, until things snap back to normal again. It left me confused but intrigued.
The second and third episodes then move into the '60s and '70s and color enters the show. They continue to interact with their neighbors, and things continue to get stranger. It seems as though our superheroes are in some sort of fantasy land — if you've seen "Avengers: Infinity War," you'll know why that might be — but other people might be trying to ruin this perfect suburban life Wanda and Vision find themselves in.
So far only three episodes have been released and the show seems to be taking its time to reveal the mystery. The hints that something bigger is coming grow in each episode, and I'm sure a lot of things are going over my head because I'm not the biggest Marvel fan, but I'm looking forward to see how it all comes together in the end.
"WandaVision" is available to stream on Disney+.
It seems like we're getting a million and one remakes or reboots these days. Sometimes it's really unnecessary — some things are perfect the way they are! — while other times a movie or show that has garnered a lot of criticism may benefit from a second chance.
Recently it was announced that "Sex and the City" would be revived under the name "And Just Like That ..." with a 10-episode run. Gearing up for this, I finally decided to watch the show from start to finish. (I can't believe I haven't seen it either!)
This hit from the late-1990s and early-2000s is about four iconic women — Carrie, Samantha, Miranda and Charlotte — exploring love, sex, femininity and life in New York City. Episodes are often structured around topics from Carrie's (Sarah Jessica Parker) weekly column, which include dating younger men, relationship equality and what it's like to "have sex like a man," aka without any emotional attachment.
Her three gal pals' lives and relationships are also explored. Charlotte (Kristin Davis) is a perfectionist, a hopeless romantic and someone who wants to find the one. Samantha (Kim Cattrall), conversely, is independent and not one to settle down. Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), a lawyer, has cynical views on relationships and men.
This show was a hit when it first came out because it focused on female stories and their frank and unapologetic views on sexuality and romance — something that wasn't explored that much before. Of course, things have changed quite a bit since this show last aired, and I'm hoping the revival explores stories from women of color, non-cis individuals and transgender women whose voices would make for a great second act for this show.
"Sex and the City" can be streamed on HBO Max or Hulu and Amazon Prime with an HBO subscription.