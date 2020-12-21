Christmas and family drama go hand in hand just like Rudolph and his bright red nose. If there's not at least one show-stopping dramatic event — the in-laws fighting, siblings being passive-aggressive and competitive or extended family members being a little too nosy about one's love life — then I don't think the holidays even happened.
Unfortunately, I won't be spending Christmas or New Year's with my family, so fortunately I'll escape that drama. There usually isn't anything too crazy that goes down with my family, but my younger cousins and I love seeing the older adults act like little kids this time of year.
Due to increasing COVID-19 numbers, I'm sure a lot of people are in the same boat and trying to find ways to celebrate the holidays on their own. Just because you may not experience the dramatics yourself this year doesn't mean you have to miss out on them entirely. There's a specific subgenre of Christmas movies featuring the dysfunctional family that has a plethora of candidates for your viewing pleasure, and it just so happens to be my favorite type of holiday movie to watch.
Just last week I revisited one of my favorites, "The Family Stone," and I was reminded how fun dysfunctional families can be, especially if you're meeting them for the first time.
Everett Stone (Dermot Mulroney) is bringing his super career-driven, business-woman-always-on-her-phone girlfriend Meredith Morton (Sarah Jessica Parker) home for the holidays for the first time. She, of course, immediately sticks out like a sore thumb in this family. The Stones (which include Diane Keaton, Craig T. Nelson, Luke Wilson, Rachel McAdams, Elizabeth Reaser and Tyrone Giordano) are silly, carefree and fun compared to this Manhattan executive.
After a few mishaps and really awkward moments, Meredith is miserable and begs her sister, Julie (Claire Danes), to come and support her. Things get a bit worse from that moment on, especially since the family immediately likes Julie a lot more, including Everett.
There's nothing more chaotic than bringing a significant other home for the holidays and the family connection just isn't there, and I love the way that was tackled in this movie. The mixing of personalities and experiences — a tough, big city business executive vs. a wise-cracking suburban family made up of a fierce matriarch, college professor, gay and deaf architect, stoner film editor and teacher — shows just how different they are from one another and adds to the tension in the air. Meredith also has no clue how to talk to regular people or how to keep some opinions to herself, which gets her in some hot water.
This also has one of the best casts that is such a joy to watch. The moments where they're all yelling at each other are hilarious, but the heartwarming scenes show the chemistry all the actors have with each other and make you really believe they're part of one big happy family.
You can catch "The Family Stone" at 6:15 p.m. Friday on HBO (West) or stream it on HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video.
Now you can't have a movie list about dysfunctional families without including the craziest bunch: the Griswolds and all their wacky guests from "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation." When I think of everything going wrong during the holidays, my mind immediately thinks of this movie.
Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase) wants to have the best Christmas with his entire family, but that's a little harder than it seems. First, there's problems finding the best Christmas tree. Then the parents show up who can't seem to stop fighting. Then there's a whole Christmas light fiasco that causes a power outage. And just when you thought it couldn't get any worse, uninvited family decides to join the holidays. So much for having a great holiday.
This movie ticks all the boxes for what you might be missing this Christmas: families fighting, a disaster decoration situation and an unannounced visit from someone causing you to scramble to make room for them. Of course, I can't forget to mention the comedy. When you have legends such as Chase, Doris Roberts and Julia Louis-Dreyfus all in one movie, you know your sides are going to hurt from laughing too much. Christmas movies don't always nail the comedy aspect, but this one hits it out of the park.
Catch "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" at 8 p.m. Thursday, 5:45 p.m. Friday and 8 p.m. Saturday on AMC and on Amazon Prime Video for streaming.
Hulu just recently dropped a new film that falls in this particular dysfunctional Christmas subgenre, and I think it's going to be a hit for years to come. In "Happiest Season," Abby (Kristen Stewart) and Harper (Mackenzie Davis) are a happy couple with one hiccup: Harper's family. Not only do they not know the two are dating, Harper has never come out to them. When the two end up visiting them for the holidays, keeping their relationship a secret and running into old flames makes it quite hard for Abby to propose.
This film definitely has that drama we're all looking for and a lot of heart and soul. There are plenty of comedic moments, but there are also really touching ones that help viewers understand why it's been so hard for Harper to be honest with her family and how others have struggled as well. You'll feel good after watching this and know why this is the happiest season in the year.
Catch "Happiest Season" on Hulu.
However you're spending this holiday season, I hope you're happy, safe and enjoy a little bit of scripted drama to liven up your celebrations.