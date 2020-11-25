Now that Thanksgiving is here, you know what that means: Cue Mariah Carey's hit "All I Want for Christmas is You" and pop in your favorite holiday movies!
Yes, the holidays really do make this the best time of year, but I think all the movies we get add to that magic. Right around this time we usually get an onslaught of Oscar contenders, which you know I'm most excited for. The big-screen lineup is a bit different right now but we're also getting endless amounts of small-screen holiday movies that we can't get enough of.
I don't rewatch movies all that often, unless, of course, they're absolutely fabulous, but holiday movies are the exception. Even though we've seen them a million times at this point and we know what happens, there's something that these classic movies bring that a lot of other movies can't. Anytime I rewatch a holiday movie, I can't help but think about my childhood and the time I got to spend with my parents during this time of year. I might not be able to do that as freely this year, but I'm looking forward to reliving those cozy memories with some of my favorite movies.
One of my all time favorite Christmas classics is "A Christmas Carol." Charles Dickens' 1843 story remains one of the longest-running, most-adapted and most-relevant holiday tales to date.
If you're unfamiliar with it — if that's even possible at this point — "A Christmas Carol" tells the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, who, as his name might suggest, is a bit of a lame guy. He's rude to everyone, doesn't like being around others and worst of all hates Christmas. Sounds like the life of the party.
One night, Scrooge is visited by the ghost of his former business partner, Jacob Marley, who has been doomed to wander the earth, and tells Scrooge that he regrets all the times he's turned away people. Rather than suffering a similar fate, Marley tells Scrooge has a chance to fix his path. He will be visited by three spirits, and if he changes his ways, he won't have to live a doomed life. Christmases Past, Present and Future make their way to Scrooge and show him what he's been missing out on in life, and what might be his fate if he continues on his current course.
It's a classic for a number of reasons. The story is always relevant and reminds us to take a look at ourselves every once in a while and reevaluate what it is we're doing in life. It also just screams Christmas, and who doesn't love that? Well, maybe Scrooge.
There have been countless adaptions of this story, but the 1951 "Scrooge" with Alastair Sim has always stood out. He gives such a great performance and so effortlessly portrays someone who you really shouldn't like but somehow end up rooting for in the end. "Scrooged" from 1988 starring Bill Murray is a more modern version of the tale and of course has its comedic moments.
"Scrooge" is streaming on Amazon Prime Video, and you can catch "Scrooged" at 8 p.m. Dec. 4 and 7 on AMC.
One movie my mom and I always made sure we watched, despite seeing it a million times, was "Love Actually." It may not come to mind as a classic, but what's Christmas without a little romance?
Set in beautiful London in the weeks leading up to Christmas, "Love Actually" intertwines nine different love stories. You have the British prime minister (played by Hugh Grant) falling in love with a staffer, a graphic designer (Laura Linney) totally in love with her gorgeous co-worker whose complicated life makes romance a struggle, a man (Andrew Lincoln) in love with his best friend's wife and a married man (Alan Rickman) who is tempted by his flirty secretary, despite already having a hilarious woman (Emma Thompson) in his life already.
I love so many things about this movie: the cast, the relatability of a lot of the romance stories and the gorgeous London backdrop. Seeing this movie for the first time made me want to book a flight to England during the holidays, but that's kind of an impossible trip to take as a 13-year-old. It's still off the table for right now, but my mum and I will continue to plan our bloody fun trip with our next rewatch!
"Love Actually" can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video and YouTube.
Of course no holiday season is complete without some cheesy Hallmark movies. Lucky for all of us, 40 new movies will be released just in time to celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah and New Year's Day. Entertainment Weekly has the full schedule at ew.com/tv/hallmark-christmas-movies-2020.
Candace Cameron Bure, better known as D.J. Tanner from "Full House," stars in "If I Only Had Christmas" as a cheerful publicist who teams up with a business owner and his team to help a charity in need. The film premieres Sunday on the Hallmark Channel.
In "Time For Us to Come Home For Christmas," five guests are mysteriously invited to an inn to celebrate the holiday (very "Clue"-esque). They don't know each other, but owner Ben (Stephen Huszar) and Sarah (played by Lacey Chabert) discover that an event from the past may connect them and change their lives forever. The film premieres Dec. 5.
In "Love, Lights, Hanukkah!" a young restaurant owner learns that she is Jewish through a DNA test. That soon leads to a new family and, naturally, an unlikely romance over eight nights. The film premieres Dec. 20 on the Hallmark Channel.
Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas programming will also start on Dec. 1 with more movies than you can imagine. Everything from "Miracle on 34th Street," "Home Alone," "Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (2000) and "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" will air. Find the complete schedule at tvinsider.com/955366/freeform-25-days-of-christmas-2020-schedule.