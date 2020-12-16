As I find more content to share with all of you, I decided to dive into some reader suggestions again and have you all help me out this week.
This time around, the journey led me both to Bakersfield and a group of working gals who have had it with their boss. Wait until they hear about working from home!
I started off my weekend with the documentary "The Bikes of Wrath." Five friends from Australia were so captivated by John Steinbeck's "The Grapes of Wrath" and how the Dust Bowl affected families in the 1940s that they decided to recreate the journey migrants took to reach California. So in 2015, they came to Oklahoma, packed up their bicycles and set out until they reached Bakersfield.
Their goal was to bike the more than 1,500 miles from Sallisaw, Okla., to Bakersfield in 30 days with only $420 on them. It's definitely a feat that I don't think most people could ever imagine completing, especially with no training or support vehicle.
But the documentary ended up being about so much more than the physical struggles. Along the way, these Aussies met small-town Americans who were eager to help them out in any way they could, even if they themselves didn't have a lot. Strangers offered to pay for their meals, help them financially and even lend them a place to sleep for the night.
Through these encounters, the five friends get a better glimpse at what average Americans are like and how they're ready to help you at the drop of a hat. The group also explores whether America has progressed since the book was written, discussing the wealth gap, immigration/migration and the American dream.
Obviously these five men accomplished an impressive thing by bicycling halfway across the country in a month, but the chance encounters are what make this documentary. Restaurant owners, so moved by their homage to that time period, treat them to a meal. Families with so many mouths to feed themselves give them money. People even donated bike equipment to them to help them lug all their items.
That's what small-town America is all about: selflessly helping those around you. There was a great comment made in the documentary that the wealthy might give you a dollar or two if you're in need, while working-class or lower-class individuals will give you so much more than they should.
"The Bikes of Wrath" can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.
Do you ever tumble out of bed, stumble in the kitchen, pour yourself a cup of ambition and yawn, stretch and try to come to life? Well, you have a lot in common with three "9 to 5" working gals who are a bit fed up with the daily grind.
I'm so mad it took me this long to watch the iconic 1980 film starring Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, but it was such a treat! The leading ladies star as three secretaries who are underappreciated and so over their sexist, lying, hypocritical, egotistical bigot of a boss. They dream about getting their revenge and getting rid of him once and for all.
They say be careful what you wish for, and these three have quite a few crazy days and nights trying to grapple with a possible accidental poisoning and kidnapping. Boy do these working-class gals have fun.
The movie is classic and iconic after all these years for a number of reasons. First off, you get the titular song that gets you pumped up for the workday ahead. You also really can't get much better than these three in a movie. They're hilarious, their comedic timing is spot on and their chemistry is electric. They each have revenge fantasies about their boss (played by Dabney Coleman) and each one is better than the last.
Thankfully workplace practices have changed since this film came out in 1980, but I still think you can get a kick out of it, and maybe even some ideas on how you would get revenge on a mean boss or co-worker. Who knows, you might even get inspired to rock a true '80s perm after watching this movie. If Dolly, Jane and Lily can make it look that good, how bad could it be?
You can catch "9 to 5" at 9:15 p.m. Sunday on Encore Classic. It's also available on Hulu with a Starz subscription.
Have other movies or shows I should check out? Keep sending suggestions to esasic@bakersfield.com and eyest@bakersfield.com.