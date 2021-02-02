Since 1985, the Sundance Film Festival has showcased some of the most exciting independent movies that will hit the big screen later in the year.
Like a lot of other things, Sundance has gone virtual this year, and I have been lucky enough to get a front-row seat to so many great films. Since you all know I'm such a movie lover, this has been a dream come true.
After seeing more than 20 movies the last few days — I can't believe my eyes haven't popped out of my head! — I know audiences have a lot of great movies to look forward to. So many different groups, genres and stories were represented at Sundance, and it's exciting to see there's something for everyone out there. Here are my favorites that you all should put on your radar.
"Judas and the Black Messiah," which premiered Monday night, was one of my most anticipated movies, and it didn't disappoint in the slightest. The film is based on true events surrounding the betrayal of Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya), chairman of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party in the late 1960s, at the hands of William O'Neal (LaKeith Stanfield).
O'Neal was a petty criminal, often impersonating police officers and responding to "stolen vehicle" reports so he could drive away with people's cars. One day, he was caught in the act and he had the possibility of facing several years behind bars if convicted. The FBI, however, had another plan for him. He could walk away free if he agreed to infiltrate the Black Panther Party and take down Hampton.
He agrees and quickly earns the trust of Hampton and other Black Panther Party members. But people are on high alert at all times. There's talk that there's a rat among them — police seem to know the layout of their headquarters and where members will be at all times — and everyone is a suspect. As he continues his work for the FBI, O'Neal weights whether he's doing the right thing.
The last 20 minutes of this film will make you hold your breath. You know what everything is leading up to, but the finale is still shocking and so hard to watch. You also get to see an interview with the real O'Neal, and it makes Stanfield's performance feel even more genuine.
Kaluuya and Stanfield are at their career best in this film. If you've seen either of them in their previous movies, you know that they both absorb any role. Kaluuya is powerful as Hampton and might even get you on your feet during his speeches. Stanfield does a great job of showing how conflicted he feels the more he learns about the party and its message. He knows what's waiting for him if he doesn't help the FBI, but he also knows what's waiting for Hampton as he continues to feed the authorities information.
An important movie that deserves to be viewed by everyone, "Judas and the Black Messiah" will be available for streaming beginning Feb. 12 on HBO Max.
It's remarkable what the right cast can do for a movie. Sian Heder's "CODA," a film about a hearing teenager in a deaf family, gives you star power, a whole lot of passion and, most important, a cast full of brilliant deaf actors.
As a CODA (Child of Deaf Adults), Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the only hearing person in her family, which means she's always around to help them communicate with others. She's up at 3 a.m. every morning and heads out on the water to help her father and brother (Troy Kotsur and Daniel Durant) with their fishing business. Fishing, however, isn't really her thing. Her passion is in singing — we're immediately introduced to this within the first scene.
As she falls more and more in love with singing, all thanks to push from her sassy choir teacher, Bernardo Villalobos (Eugenio Derbez), Ruby finds it hard to exactly express this love to her family (Oscar winner Marlee Matlin plays her mother). When the family's fishing business finds itself in tough waters, Ruby has to decide whether to stick with them or pursue her dreams.
"CODA" is full of heart and soul. There are cute, embarrassing moments, such as her parents driving into the school's parking lot while rap music blasts from the car radio. They're deaf, you can't blame them for not knowing!
Then there are touching ones, mostly when Ruby shows her family her musical chops. At her choir concert, her family sees everyone clapping, smiling and some even crying after listening to her performance, but they are unable to truly enjoy her talent. The film even goes silent for a few moments to really let the audience take in what the family is experiencing. It's a tough moment for her father, and he later asks Ruby to sing again, only this time with his hands on her neck to feel the vibrations. The scene will make any hearing individual realize just how lucky they are to have that sense they take for granted.
Jones stands out in this breakout role and shows how passionate she is about every aspect of this film — from learning how to sign to mastering the musical elements. Kotsur, Matlin and Durant are wonderful as well, and it's their vulnerable moments that make seeing three deaf actors cast in this film so great. Hollywood doesn't always make the right calls, even when roles specifically call for deaf individuals, so just that simple decision makes this project so much more special.
On Tuesday it swept the festival awards, winning best director in the U.S. dramatic section for Sian Heder as well as the U.S. grand jury prize, U.S. dramatic audience award and special jury ensemble cast award.
Prior to the awards, Apple bought the rights to "CODA" so be on the lookout for this title once it's released.
Though I don't know when other movies will be premiering this year, "Mass" (a story about a school shooting told through four grieving parents), "The Pink Cloud" (the perfect quarantine movie that was created years before our current situation) and "Misha and the Wolves" (a documentary about a Holocaust survivor that reveals so much more) are ones you should check out. You can also read some of my reviews from the Sundance Film Festival here.