I don't know if you all feel this way too, but whenever I get a craving for a certain type of genre, that's all I watch for the next few days and weeks.
Lately it's been mysteries and thrillers. I don't know why I've been on this genre kick, but maybe the doom and gloom around us has something to do with it.
Luckily for me, there are so many different movies and TV shows, new and old, that have helped me get my fill. If you're a little squeamish, you might have to watch one or two of these through your fingers.
What really kicked the mystery/thriller binge off for me was Netflix's newest reboot "Unsolved Mysteries." As the title suggests, it's about mysteries that have gone unsolved to this day.
So far, every single episode has given me chills. In just the first few episodes, you'll be scratching your head over how a man's body ended up under a hole in a Baltimore hotel, what happened to a woman in the span of 13 minutes and what really went down in a home known as the "House of Terror" in France.
The release of this series has turned viewers into detectives trying to piece together what could have happened to the individuals highlighted. I have to admit, even I have spent a few hours thinking how did that man end up under that hole? Did someone push him? Did someone set it up? Give me the deerstalker hat and call me the next Sherlock Holmes.
All kidding aside, my hope is that people who watch this series and have any information on these cases will call law enforcement and potentially help make a break in the case. Family and friends who are interviewed are still grieving and reeling from the pain, so I hope they find justice soon.
Still on my thriller kick, I watched a movie that I'm disappointed it took so long to finally get around to viewing, considering it's by one of my favorite directors and stars two fantastic actors.
Directed by David Fincher ("Fight Club," "Gone Girl," "The Social Network"), "Seven" stars Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman as two police officers, the former newly transferred and the latter on his last case before retirement, trying to catch a serial killer. They soon learn this serial killer is coming up with elaborate and truly gruesome murders based off of the seven deadly sins, and they try to race against the clock before he gets to his next victims.
Unfortunately, the internet spoiled the ending for me years ago with the "what's in the box" revelation, but I still enjoyed this film from start to finish. Fincher's films capture a viewer's attention from the beginning, and the suspense throughout this film made me gasp several times. It makes me wonder how shocking the ending might have been had it not been spoiled. Hopefully you can get the full experience!
This is another fantastic offering from Fincher, who has made some of my favorite movies. Plus, how could I not love something with a dreamy 1990s Pitt in it?
The last movie I have for you all this week is from 1941 and directed by the "master of suspense" himself, Alfred Hitchcock.
"Suspicion" is a romance psychological thriller starring Cary Grant and Joan Fontaine as a married couple. A handsome, charming Grant sweeps Fontaine off her feet, to the disappointment of her father, and soon after their honeymoon, she finds out he has no money and a pretty strong gambling problem.
As their romance goes on, Fontaine becomes more and more, dare I say, suspicious, of her husband and his dealings and becomes frightened that he might be trying to get rid of her in order to inherit her money.
This movie has that old Hollywood glam to it, and Hitchcock reminds us once again just how influential a filmmaker he is. With other classic thrillers like "Rear Window," "Vertigo," "North by Northwest" and "Psycho," you can binge on Hitchcock and stay busy for a few days!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.