The other day my horoscope app advised me to finally watch a movie I've been waiting to see for some time.
After getting a horoscope like that, how could I ever doubt astrology's validity?
There have been plenty of movies over the years that I promised I would get around to "one of these days" when I have more time on my hands. Well, with nothing but time these days, it was time to tackle the beast of all movies: "Gone with the Wind."
I know, I know, how could a self-proclaimed movie guru have gone her entire life without seeing this classic? Well, its nearly four-hour runtime was a big reason. But with luxuries such as starting and stopping a movie whenever I please, I went for it.
If you're not familiar with this 1939 epic starring Vivien Leigh and Clark Gable, it's set in the South during the Civil War and Reconstruction, and follows Scarlett O'Hara (Leigh) and the ups and downs of her romantic life. Gable plays Rhett Butler, a very suave looking man who is enthralled by O'Hara, but the feeling isn't always mutual. Throughout the film, we see how the war progresses, and unfortunately takes so many lives with it, and how O'Hara and the people in her life are impacted.
It's been 81 years since this film was first released, and despite its painfully long runtime, it does a pretty good job of keeping your attention. It's hard to compare this film to any other released during this decade because of its grand scale, but more than just that, the story, directing and acting set it several notches above the competition. It's no wonder why it won best picture at the 1940 Oscars, not to mention a slew of other prizes.
Of course, there are parts that don't work, notably how slavery is portrayed. There's constant debate over whether the film should continue to be shown due to its insensitivities, and it's good these conversations are taking place. Considering that race-related issues are at the forefront today, these conversations help guide society with what is and isn't acceptable to hopefully lead to a better, more just future. It may just be a film to some, but it's a lot more than that to others.
Continuing my classics hunt, I headed over to 1950 and watched two films that went head-to-head for the following year's best picture race: "All About Eve" (the winner) and "Sunset Boulevard." Though very different in several ways, they both had a central theme: an aging actress who is afraid of being forgotten or replaced by someone younger.
In "All About Eve," Broadway icon Margo Channing (played by Hollywood icon Bette Davis) has just turned 40 and is afraid her stardom will soon fade with few roles available to "older" women (40 being old? Really?). In walks Eve, played by Anne Baxter, Channing's biggest fan, who ends up schmoozing her way into her life as the star's assistant. But Channing soon comes to realize that this fan has some ambitions of her own, and doesn't care who she might bring down in the process. The way these actresses show their nastiness is truly the icing on the cake.
"Sunset Boulevard" stars the queen of crazy facial expressions, Gloria Swanson, who also has to deal with her star falling. The film follows Joe Gillis (William Holden), a down-on-his-luck screenwriter who can't seem to catch a break, until he meets Norma Desmond (Swanson), a forgotten silent film star. He just wants to have one of his movies made, she just wants to be back in Hollywood, and what you get is a film full of jealousy, betrayal and a whole lot of drama — what I love to watch!
With major star power and the height of Hollywood's golden era, these films are enjoyable today as they were 70 years ago. Whenever I watch older movies, I'm reminded by how classy everyone looked, and sometimes I wish we could have a bit more of that glam in our everyday lives. Plus, I would love for a chance to utter Swanson's iconic line, "I'm ready for my close-up," although in some better circumstances than she did.
"Sunset Boulevard" is streaming on Amazon Prime, "Gone With The Wind" is on HBO Max and all are available to rent on iTunes and other platforms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.