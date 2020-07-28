WHAT ARE YOU WATCHING?

Reader Jennie Henden let me know she and her granddaughter recently watched the icon film "Breakfast at Tiffany's" with the one and only Audrey Hepburn. Both of them adored it, and how could you not? It's got humor, sass, fabulous fashion and a cute love story to tie it all together.

Dick Taylor and his wife are catching up on some classic John Wayne Westerns, including "McLintock!" "El Dorado," "Rio Bravo" and "The Quiet Man."

Are you streaming the latest series? Revisiting a classic on cable? Pulling out your Blu-rays or DVDs? Let us know what you're watching by emailing eyest@bakersfield.com for possible inclusion in an upcoming column.