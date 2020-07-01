It seems as though there's one common enemy among a lot of movie lovers: those pesky subtitles.
I never really understood the hate toward those little guys — they're there to help you after all! But I suppose most people just want to sit back, relax and not read while they're watching a movie. That's understandable.
I do have to say, if you're one of those people who refuses to watch movies with subtitles, you're missing out on a lot of great films from around the world. My previous columns have praised American and British filmmaking, but I would be remiss if I didn't mention the genius films our international friends get to enjoy.
Bong Joon-ho, director of this year's Oscar best picture winner "Parasite," said it best at the Golden Globes in January: “Once you overcome the one-inch tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films."
Following this year's historic win for "Parasite," the first international film to ever win the top honor, I've been making even more of an effort to watch films from around the world. I grew up watching a few Bosnian comedies with my parents, so international movies were already part of my life, but the last few years I've really focused more of my attention on South Korean films.
I can talk all day long about how much I love "Parasite," the multi-genre film that makes you laugh, keeps you on the edge of your seat and stays with you long after you finish it. If you haven't checked out this movie yet, what are you even doing? But today I'll focus on a few other movies that have proven to be a masterclass in directing, storytelling and acting.
One movie that has similarly stuck with me ever since I watched it is "Burning." Directed by Lee Chang-dong, this film is a psychological thriller to its core.
Lee Jong-su (played by Yoo Ah-in) is an aspiring writer who works odd jobs just to get by. One day, he runs into his childhood friend Shin Hae-mi (played by Jeon Jong-seo), and that's when things start to get a little weird for our protagonist.
Hae-mi goes on a trip to Africa and asks Jong-su to look after her cat. The thing is, he, and us viewers, never actually see this cat. She also brings up a childhood memory that Jong-su has no recollection of. Who is this girl, and what's her deal?
After she returns from her trip, we're introduced to Ben, played by Steven Yeun ("The Walking Dead" fans will recognize him), another character we really can't put our finger on. Ben looks like he's very well off, but we don't know what he actually does, except for one unusual hobby he has.
Jong-su is determined to find out what's going on with Hae-mi and Ben, and I was sucked into this mystery with him. Performances from all three actors were captivating, perfectly playing off each characters' stark differences. Not to mention, the camerawork and visuals do this movie even more justice. I don't think this movie got the attention it deserved in 2018, especially American awards' love, and I'm sure you'll feel the same way after watching it.
Bringing it back to the early 2000s, "Oldboy" is a film that disturbed me in all the wrong ways, but I just have to recommend it. In the late 1980s, businessman Oh Dae-su (played by Choi Min-sik) is arrested for drunkenness, and later after he leaves the police station, he is kidnapped and trapped in a hotel room for 15 years.
That length of time can make anyone go mad, which definitely happens to Dae-su. During those years, he promises to enact revenge on whoever kept him away from his family and find his daughter.
Our "hero" (I'll let you be the judge of that) finally makes it out, and all that time spent shadowboxing and plotting his revenge during imprisonment turns out to be useful. This unstoppable force can stand against any enemy, but who is the ultimate mastermind behind those 15 years of pain? You'll just have to find out yourself.
This is another film that had wonderful performances across the board, and after seeing it once, I'm very happy to never see it ever again. You'll know why when you reach the end of the movie.
Also, don't even think about watching Spike Lee's 2013 remake of the same name just to avoid subtitles. It doesn't do the original any justice.
Since it's a three-day weekend, I hope you spend some time celebrating America's birthday safely and enjoy so many movies. Perhaps some patriotic movies like "Captain America," "Hidden Figures" or "Forrest Gump" make your list.
