Good things come to those who wait, and oh how long I have waited to say this once again: I finally got to watch a movie at a theater.
Ever since Kern County moved into the state's red tier, movie theaters had the green light to reopen. Maya Cinemas, AMC, Reading Cinemas and Studio Movie Grill turned the marquee lights and popcorn machines back on this past weekend to welcome back moviegoers.
As excited as I was to be able to go to a theater again, I was equally nervous. I mean, we're still in the middle of a pandemic after all. But I felt comfortable masked up in my seat at Maya Cinemas.
As I was buying my tickets on the Fandango app, I got a snapshot at how many people would be in the theater with me (around 10) and where they would be sitting. I was able to distance myself from them while still finding a great spot to enjoy the show. Because Maya Cinemas has reclining seats, there are fewer seats in each room compared to theaters that do not have reclining seats, and there's a good bit of distance between your seat and those in front and behind of you.
Prior to my movie starting, the theater chain played a video informing moviegoers how they were upping their cleaning and sanitization protocols, as well as following CDC guidelines with social distancing. I was able to put my mind at ease and comfortably sit back and enjoy the wild ride I was about to have.
After so many months of waiting, I was could finally watch Christopher Nolan's time-twisty, mind-bendy thriller "Tenet." I don't even know where to begin to try to explain this to you, but I'll give it my best shot without spoiling too much.
Nolan opens up on a packed opera house in Kiev that is about to be the victim of a terrorist attack. This attack, however, is infiltrated by an unnamed CIA agent (John David Washington) who is on a mission to secure some type of object.
After this mission, our hero — only ever referred to as The Protagonist — finds himself as part of some other secret organization, Tenet. This organization has uncovered various bullets and objects that somehow can move backward through time. They're said to have been created hundreds of years in the future to fight the war to end all wars.
These objects have fallen into the wrong hands, and The Protagonist is now tasked with an even bigger mission: prevent World War III. Way to put a lot of pressure on a guy, huh? He teams up with Neil (Robert Pattinson), who may know a little more than he lets on, to stop disaster from happening. How they do it, however, requires a different way of thinking and moving through time.
Nolan is known for his mind-blowing films, but this one takes the cake. You might find yourself scratching your head at first and maybe having a hard time understanding what exactly is happening, but if you fully immerse yourself in "Tenet," you'll understand it for the most part. After I left the theater, scenes kept replaying in my mind and I started reading and watching a bunch of "Tenet explained" videos and articles. But I think the biggest question I have is how in the world did Nolan come up with this?
I do have some complaints — the sound mixing could have definitely used some work — but the biggest is that it's currently not available for streaming at home. Some people just aren't ready to go back to theaters, but they shouldn't be punished for taking care of their health. As of right now, there's no news as to when we can expect a home release.
Find "Tenet" showtimes on your theater's website or the Fandango app.
For those still not ready to head back to the movies, plenty of other films are available at your fingertips. Netflix just recently released "The Trial of the Chicago 7," Aaron Sorkin's take on the infamous 1968 case of seven protestors charged with conspiracy, inciting to riot and other charges related to anti-Vietnam War protests at the 1968 Democratic National Convention.
For most of the film, you get to see the courtroom proceedings take place. Several witnesses take the stand, many of the Chicago 7 make lewd remarks and the judge involved in this case just kind of stinks. Those moments aren't always the most exciting, but when you get to the actual riots and protests in question, that's when the action and tensions are really amplified.
The ensemble in this film — featuring Eddie Redmayne, Alex Sharp, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jeremy Strong, John Carroll Lynch, Noah Robbins, Daniel Flaherty, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Mark Rylance and Joseph Gordon-Levitt — is electrifying. There's not a single weak link, and that's not the easiest feat to accomplish.
After several months of protests in the United States this summer following the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, this film is more relevant than ever. You can stream "The Trial of the Chicago 7" on Netflix.