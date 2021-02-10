If you're seeing an influx of pink and red around town, it must mean it's almost time for Valentine's Day.
Celebrations might look a little different for you and that special someone this year — the dining situation definitely isn't what it used to be, and traveling is not advised as COVID-19 cases continue. But that doesn't mean you can't make the most of the holiday. You already know what my suggestion is: pop in a few movies to celebrate!
Although romantic films are available to watch every day of the year, they are especially popular viewing around Valentine's Day. And don't try the "they're just chick flicks" excuse as to why you won't watch them. These movies are made for everyone, and there are some great ones out there that you might be missing out on.
I don't often rewatch movies these days, but if I really love something, I will watch it 50 times and it still won't get old. "Just Friends" is one of those rom-coms that everyone will get a kick out of time and time again.
Back in high school, Chris (Ryan Reynolds) and Jamie (Amy Smart) were inseparable best friends. After some bully reveals that Chris has had feelings for Jamie for years, she lets him know that she just wants to be friends. It's a tough blow for poor Chris, but it's a turning point for him because he decides to get revenge by becoming more successful than everyone.
Fast-forward 10 years later, Chris is now a successful music producer and a total womanizer. Around Christmastime, he is asked to accompany an emerging crazy pop singer named Samantha James (Anna Faris) to Paris. During the trip, Samantha accidentally sets her private jet on fire, resulting in an emergency landing near Chris' hometown.
He's stuck in town for a few days and ends up running into Jamie. All those feelings he thought he finally got rid of come flying back and make him feel like his dorky high school self again. But will he finally be able to get the girl of his dreams this time around?
Every time I see "Just Friends," I get a kick out of it. Reynolds, like usual, is absolutely hilarious in this role. His facial expressions, interactions with old friends and hilariously terrifying moments with Samantha will make you laugh time and time again. Sure, some of the jokes are a bit outdated, and it is a Christmas movie (a bit of a raunchy one!), but I still think this is a great rom-com for every season.
"Just Friends" can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.
French is a very beautiful and passionate language, and romance films in the foreign language hit differently. "Portrait of a Lady on Fire" is no exception.
Set in the 18th century, a young painter, Marianne (Noémie Merlant), is commissioned to create the wedding portrait of Héloïse (Adèle Haenel). The only problem is Héloïse has previously refused to pose for the portrait, symbolic for how she does not want to marry. Marianne is tasked with painting the portrait in secret, having to remember Héloïse's features during their daily walks.
Day by day, the two women become closer, which makes painting the portrait even harder, knowing that its completion means Héloïse loses her freedom, while Marianne loses her as well.
It's a beautiful love story that develops between these two women, and it truly tugs at your heartstrings the closer Marianne gets to completing the painting. Merlant and Haenel deliver stellar performances, showing just how much their love blossoms during a short period of time. A few years later, when Marianne spots Héloïse two different times, you see how these two women are still affected by each other.
If subtitles don't bother you, even if they do, you must watch this movie. "Portrait of a Lady on Fire" is available on Hulu and Amazon Prime Video.
One more film you should check out is not necessarily a love story, but instead a story about love. "Malcolm and Marie," starring John David Washington and Zendaya, has already generated a lot of buzz in its first week of release.
The couple has just returned from Malcolm's movie premiere, and he is on a high. He's heard from so many critics that this is a career best, and he's even hailed as the next Spike Lee and Barry Jenkins. Marie, however, is on a whole different wavelength. Immediately when she walks in the house, you can tell she's mad about something that happened that night.
Soon enough, Malcolm and Marie let it all out. Marie is mad that Malcolm didn't thank her during his speech that night, especially since the film is more or less based on her life. But that's only the beginning for this couple, who over the next few hours will say a number of hurtful things to each other.
Washington and Zendaya are both excellent in their respective roles, especially Zendaya, who is nailing every single role she's given recently. With each argument they have, they develop into their characters more and deliver their monologues with such passion. It's hard not to take your eyes off them, and by the end you'll feel exhausted after seeing and hearing everything that transpired.
"Malcolm and Marie" is now streaming on Netflix.