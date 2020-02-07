It's been another great year in film — that passed by way too quickly, in my opinion — and it's almost time to give away another round of shiny gold statues.
2019 was the year of people finally watching and honoring foreign language films, with South Korea's "Parasite" dominating all award season and Spain's "Pain and Glory," starring Antonio Banderas, showing us an honest and beautiful look at a man's life. "Parasite" director and three-time Oscar nominee Bong Joon Ho said it best at last month's Golden Globes: "Once you overcome the 1-inch tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films."
Before the show takes center stage Sunday in Hollywood’s Dolby Theater, The Californian’s Ema Sasic predicts what and who should and will take home the Oscar in some of the top categories.
BEST PICTURE
Nominees: "1917," "Ford v Ferrari," "The Irishman," "Jojo Rabbit," "Joker," "Little Women," "Marriage Story," "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" and "Parasite"
Will win: "1917"
The World War I drama has been sweeping the top prize at several award shows this season and understandably so. Seemingly shot in one take, the film immerses audiences so much that they feel like they are traveling with British soldiers Lance Cpl. Schofield and Lance Cpl. Blake to deliver a message to stop an early morning attack. It's suspenseful, surprising and anxiety-filled that it's hard to look away, no matter how gruesome some scenes might be.
Should win: "Parasite"
A foreign language film has never won best picture, and last year I thought Alfonso Cuarón's "Roma" would be the best film to set a new precedent. That is until I saw "Parasite." Bong's masterpiece is a comedy-thriller centered around the Kim family as they form a bond with the wealthy and perfect Park family. What starts off as the Kims playing tricks on the Parks slowly changes into a "what the heck is going on here" film that will make you think about its powerful message long after the credits roll.
This film is the definition of a best picture — the acting is superb, the story is insanely original, the directing puts you right in the middle of the action and just when you think you have it figured out, Bong surprises you again. Give the #BongHive all the awards!
BEST ACTOR
Nominees: Antonio Banderas ("Pain and Glory"), Leonardo DiCaprio ("Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood"), Adam Driver ("Marriage Story"), Joaquin Phoenix ("Joker") and Jonathan Pryce ("The Two Popes")
Will win: Joaquin Phoenix ("Joker")
There's no doubt in anyone's mind that Phoenix's performance as Gotham City's criminal mastermind will earn him an Academy Award. His slow descent into madness captured audiences' from the start, and he embodied the spirit of Joker in his own haunting way. He's been sweeping the competition all award season, and this Sunday will be the icing on the cake for the actor.
Should win: Adam Driver ("Marriage Story")
A movie about a couple going through a divorce might not be the most appealing subject matter, but Driver's performance is one to watch. He clearly doesn't want to split up the family he's created with Scarlett Johansson's character, and it's heartbreaking to see him go through it all, even though he's no saint himself. It might not be his year, but if "Marriage Story" showed us anything it's that he's a great leading man with many memorable performances to come.
BEST ACTRESS
Nominees: Cynthia Erivo ("Harriet"), Scarlett Johansson ("Marriage Story"), Saoirse Ronan ("Little Women"), Charlize Theron ("Bombshell") and Renée Zellweger ("Judy")
Will win/should win: Renée Zellweger ("Judy")
Just like Phoenix, Zellweger has been stealing hearts and earning awards with her performance as the iconic Judy Garland this season. The film isn't perfect, but there's no denying that Zellweger carries this movie on her back and fully embodies "The Wizard of Oz" star to a T. It's Zellweger and Garland like we've never seen before, and she's a force to be reckoned with.
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Nominees: "The Irishman" (screenplay by Steven Zaillian), "Jojo Rabbit" (screenplay by Taika Waititi), "Joker" (written by Todd Phillips and Scott Silver), "Little Women" (written for the screen by Greta Gerwig) and "The Two Popes" (written by Anthony McCarten)
Will win: "Jojo Rabbit" (screenplay by Taika Waititi)
This movie about young Jojo, an aspiring Nazi, and his imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler, has a lot of heart, believe it or not. You see him blindly hating Jewish people and believing the lies he hears about them, until he realizes his mother, played by Johansson, is hiding a young Jewish girl in their home. It's hard to be the voice that stands out in the crowd, but Jojo proves to be the hero we all needed in the end. Waititi's film has been gaining traction the last few weeks so it seems likely he'll walk away with an Oscar on Sunday.
Should win: "Little Women" (written for the screen by Greta Gerwig)
While I did truly enjoy "Jojo Rabbit," it can't compare to how I felt while watching Gerwig's adaption of "Little Women." We know the story of the March sisters by this point, but Gerwig put her own spin on the classic tale that breathed a whole new life into it. I cried, I laughed and I felt like I was being hugged for 2½ hours while watching this, and not many movies can do that. Gerwig was snubbed for best director this year, as were all other female directors, and it would be a shame if she went home empty-handed for this beautiful work.
