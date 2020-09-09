I was born smack dab in the middle of the 1990s, so I may be a little biased when I say this, but I think that decade produced some great movies.
Just looking at some of the best picture winners, we have "Titanic," "The Silence of the Lambs" and "Forrest Gump." Movies from the ’90s have also given us some memorable lines: "Show me the money," "Life is like a box of chocolates" and "Hasta la vista, baby."
With so many unforgettable performances, I decided to take a trip down memory lane — though I don't think I remember a whole lot from 1995 to 1999 — and revisit some classic ’90s hits.
Despite growing up in Chicago in the heyday of Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, I can't tell you a whole lot about sports. However, if you give me a sports movie with some romance, then you have my attention. I'm talking of course about "Jerry Maguire."
I've always enjoyed watching Tom Cruise movies — "Eyes Wide Shut" is one of my favorites — and every time I see something with him in it, it further shows me that he really can do it all — actions, comedies, dramas and everything in between. Why it took me so long to watch "Jerry Maguire" I'm not sure, but I'm glad I finally crossed it off my list.
Cruise plays the titular role of a charismatic and well-known sports agent who one day realizes that he doesn't really know why he's in this line of work. He sends a company memo that puts his thoughts and feelings on the line, and let's just say it doesn't land well with everyone in management.
Now unemployed, Jerry tries to hold onto the athletes he represents by starting his own firm with one other employee, a single mother (played by Renée Zellweger). All of the athletes who Jerry represented decide to go their separate ways, except one, football player Rod Tidwell (played by Cuba Gooding Jr.) who is looking for a great contract for the last few years of his career. As long as Jerry can "show him the money," Rod will stick by him.
Going into this movie, I wasn't totally sure if I would like it. Like I said, I'm not a sports person. This movie, though, really had the whole package: a fantastic cast, very charismatic and relatable leads, various relationships explored and memorable lines and moments. For those who love a good sappy romance, you have those elements in here, but in all honesty I was more interested in the bromance between Jerry and Rod. They started out on rocky terms, but by the end they were inseparable, essentially family, and cheering each other on. We don't see movies that focus on men's friendships too often, so that was quite a nice surprise.
If you're up late, you can catch "Jerry Maguire" on TBS at 12:30 a.m. Sept. 21. It's also available to stream on the TBS and TNT apps with a cable subscription and on Hulu.
The ’90s had several coming of age movies, but one that remains iconic to this day is "Clueless." Starring Alicia Silverstone as the posh high schooler Cher Horowitz, this movie is fun to watch even if it's been several years since high school.
This movie is loosely based on Jane Austen's "Emma," except set in Beverly Hills in the 1990s. Cher is the popular, rich girl in school who has it all: an amazing wardrobe, great grades and lots of friends. When a new girl in school arrives, Cher decides to befriend her, giving her a makeover and showing her the lay of the land.
Her ex-stepbrother Josh (played by the eternally young Paul Rudd) is the one person who tells her she's selfish and superficial and that there's more to life than shopping and popularity. It doesn't seem to strike a chord with Cher initially, but our heroine soon learns he's right.
Many elements of this movie show the similarities with "Emma," specifically Cher's matchmaking skills, but this fresh retelling, with a bit of satire aimed toward the whole Beverly Hills lifestyle, continues to stand on its own after 25 years. It doesn't take itself too seriously, which I think makes it even more enjoyable. Plus, it gave me a reason to say "Ugh, as if!" for a week.
You can stream "Clueless" on Amazon Prime Video and YouTube.
If you have some other ’90s classics I should check out, send those recommendations my way.
