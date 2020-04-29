I don't know about you all, but quarantine has allowed me to finally watch some shows I've heard amazing things about but never really had the time to see.
My Notes app contains a gigantic list of 37 shows I've been meaning to see for years now. (I told you I was rotting my brain with too much entertainment!) As I clear out my watchlist, I'll share my thoughts on all the yeas and nays I come across.
Today, I'm focusing on two unbelievably refreshing shows that even I'm surprised I zipped through in less than two weeks: "GLOW" and "Dickinson."
These two shows seem totally different from one another — the former about a women's wrestling show set in the 1980s, and the latter about Emily Dickinson's world in the mid-1800s. But watching them at the same time gave me a double dose of fierce leading ladies, comedy and a blast from the past.
"GLOW" follows Ruth Wilder (played by Alison Brie), a struggling actress who's desperate for her big break. Her search eventually leads her to a professional wrestling promotion called the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, or GLOW.
As you're introduced to all the women who decide to audition for this developing show, they don't exactly look like wrestlers. But let's just say these ladies pack a punch and a kick and a body slam over three seasons. The stunts these women are able to do are crazy impressive.
What really made me fall in love with "GLOW" is how writers spent time developing each character. As you learn more about the women and men behind the show, you understand why they're so dedicated to this project and what they hope to achieve in life. I dislike at least one character on any show I'm watching, but it was impossible for me to find anyone to write off here.
You also get to see their wrestling characters blossom. A lot of them are wacky and silly, but oftentimes these personas get them in trouble for some crude language, questionable costumes and backstories. I wasn't around in the 1980s, so I don't have firsthand experience with the prejudice seen back then, but it was interesting to see how the show tackled topics such as sexual orientation, harassment and racism.
Three seasons are available to watch on Netflix, and if you're craving more by the end, the show has been renewed for its fourth and final season. Without spoiling too much, season three ends with several promising deals in the works, including a TV show and a movie. Ruth also is back where she started — not totally sure what she should do next. I hope she, and really all of the wrestlers, get their big break. If not, then I totally expect some body slams to anyone who stands in their way.
If you think these wrestlers are feisty, then you haven't met Emily Dickinson yet. While the historical accuracy of "Dickinson" is questionable, it's a true coming-of-age story that would make the famous poet proud.
Within minutes of watching the pilot, viewers can tell Emily, played by Hailee Steinfeld, does not belong in the 1800s. She refuses to marry, constantly defies her father's wishes and doesn't take no for an answer. Her father — unaware that his daughter will be immortalized by her beautiful poetry for centuries to come — does not believe women's literary works should be published. But Emily, as stubborn and determined as ever, consistently shares her poetry with viewers, giving us a glimpse inside her genius.
I didn't really know what to expect from this show. Based on the premise, I thought I was gearing up for a very serious drama about Dickinson. Thankfully, I was so wrong.
Everything about the show is ultramodern — the music, language and tone. I'm glad creator Alena Smith went in this direction because I might not have been as into the show as I am. It sort of reminds me of the latest cinematic retelling of "Emma." which I wrote about last week with its modern revamping. I personally hope we get more of these modernized historical comedies.
Steinfeld also makes the perfect Emily in my book. She's sassy, fun and lovable, and she even makes me want to sit down and write some poetry, albeit not as good as Dickinson's.
The first season is available on Apple TV Plus, which is offering certain programming for free for a limited time. As far as season two, I want to see more drama with Emily's love triangle and several more appearances from ultracool Death, played by rapper Wiz Khalifa. Long story short, Emily has a fascination with Death, who visits her regularly. If that doesn't spark your interest, I don't know what will.
“GLOW” and “Dickinson” are streaming now on Netflix and Apple TV Plus, respectively.
