On Friday, the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will kick off Hispanic Heritage Month with the 12th annual El Grito de Dolores celebration in downtown Bakersfield.
This honorary Mexican Independence Day celebration will take place in front of the Kern County Liberty Bell outside and in front of the Kern County Superior Court Building.
The "Grito" — "the Cry of Dolores" or "Cry of Independence" — commemorates Mexican Independence Day each year on Sept. 16. In Mexico City, the president reenacts "El Grito" by ringing the bells of the National Palace at midnight.
In Bakersfield on Sept. 15, the start of KCHCC National Hispanic Heritage Month, hundreds gather at the Liberty Bell for a joyous commemoration of the historic event.
As part of the annual celebration, Telemundo Valle Central will broadcast live to Mexico City.
"This culturally significant event has turned into something cultivating in our community," KCHCC President/CEO Jay Tamsi said in a news release. "We are bringing Mexico to you. We are establishing tradition. We are proud to invite the entire community to attend and enjoy our Hispanic culture live in downtown Bakersfield."
Attendees will enjoy cultural performances including ballet folklorico dancing, mariachi music and a reenactment of "El Grito." A street fair with vendor booths and food will also be onsite.
This year KCHCC's Business Education Foundation will award 26 local students with scholarships.
The event will take place from 7 to 11 p.m. outside and in front of the Kern County Superior Court Building. The section of Truxtun between Chester Avenue and L Street will also be closed off for the duration of the event.
The public is invited and admission is free.
This event is presented by the KCHCC's Business Education Foundation, Jim Burke Ford, Chevron and Kern Family Health Care.