Eighth annual Walk Like MADD & MADD Dash to be held Sept. 25

In the ongoing effort to fight impaired driving, Kern County residents will again unite for the annual Walk Like MADD & MADD Dash.
After going virtual last year, the 5K run/walk returns to an in-person gathering at The Park at River Walk.
The annual event brings together surviving victims and families and friends of those injured or killed in a crash involving an impaired driver as well as law enforcement, prosecutors, first responders, advocates and community leaders and members, who all want to highlight the cause.
At least 4,000 DUI arrests are made each year — nearly 12 DUI arrests per day — according to the Kern County District Attorney's Office. Kern ranks worst in the state for DUI crashes resulting in injuries, and second most in the United States, according to a news release.
The pandemic has unfortunately seen a spike in fatal crash rates, with speeding, lower seatbelt use, and impaired driving to blame.
"Impaired driving continues to be one of the leading causes of fatalities and injuries on our roadways, with devastating consequences for all involved, especially innocent bystanders," Carla Pearson, MADD Kern County's victim services specialist, said in the news release. "Let's all remember and remind our loved ones that these crashes are 100 percent preventable."
More than $400,000 has been raised for MADD Kern County since the first walk in 2014. Funds raised in Kern County's event funds local educational programs and prevention services, raises awareness of the DUI problem in our local communities, and provides support to local victims and survivors of impaired driving crashes.
Presented by the local law firm Chain | Cohn | Stiles, the Walk Like MADD & MADD Dash is also supported this year by Chevron, Valley Strong Credit Union, Kern County Prosecutors Association and Sally Herald Accountancy Inc.
The event will take place from 7 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25 at The Park at River Walk, 11298 Stockdale Highway.
Registration packet pickup will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Sept. 23 at Action Sports, 9500 Brimhall Road, #400.
Visit walklikemadd.org/bakersfield to register or for more information.