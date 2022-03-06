East High to induct 12th class into Hall of Fame

On Saturday, East Bakersfield High will induct its 12th class into the Blade Hall of Fame. Ten new members will join the ranks at an event held at the Marriott Hotel.
2022 inductees
Robert Beltran: A 1972 grad and three-sport athlete at East, Beltran headed to Hollywood, becoming one of the most notable Hispanic actors in America. He has appeared in over 40 movies and numerous TV shows since 1981, including his role as Commander Chakotay on "Star Trek: Voyager."
Phillip Campas: Graduated in 2004, Campas was another three-sport athlete at East who excelled in football, played one year at Bakersfield College before starting a career in the U.S Marine Corps and then as a Kern County deputy sheriff and SWAT team member. He was killed in the line of duty last year.
Chris Clayton: A 1994 grad, Clayton was a vital part of the 1994 Blade basketball State Championship, went on to set 3-point records at Ventura JC, before getting a scholarship to Texas A&M and playing for the Aggies for two years.
Jenepher Lapp: A popular teacher at East for 36 years before retiring last year, Lapp was considered one of the best choir teachers in the state and has won numerous awards throughout her teaching career.
Mike Lennemann: A member of some outstanding track and cross-country teams at East High and Bakersfield College, the 1970 grad went on to have a long career in education in Fresno and Madera. He is also a member of the Fresno Pacific University Hall of Fame.
Dr. Ron Hughes: An all-around athlete and student at both East High and Bakersfield College, a member of the 1971 BC Renegade State Track championship, Hughes went on to make a name for himself at Cal State Bakersfield as a professor.
Judge Barbara O’Hearn: An outstanding student and musician at East High, this 1968 grad became a lawyer in 1980 and has been an administrative court law judge for the past 14 years in Sacramento.
Marvin Ramey: Voted the 1977 Bobby Blade, the popular 1978 grad went on to cheer at Bakersfield College, before joining the San Francisco 49er cheer squad, where he performed at Super Bowl XIX. He has his own dance school, Experience Dance Studio, and choreographs many of the local “Dancing with the Stars” programs here in town.
Bill Romley: Longtime educator and coach in the Kern High School District, this three-sport athlete at East and Renegade football player went on to develop the special education programs at Centennial High and KHSD.
Tracy Binder Shrier: A popular 1962 grad, Shrier was voted one of the outstanding seniors at East, before launching Trashy Lingerie, one of the most unique and popular lingerie stores in the nation that boasts a clientele including likes of Cher, Madonna, Dolly Parton and Mariah Carey. Her designs have appeared in over 500 films and music videos.