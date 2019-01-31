Nine is fine for East Bakersfield High School. On Feb. 9, it will induct the ninth class of Blade Hall of Fame, including athletes, business owners and more. The 10 honorees will be recognized at the ceremony at the Bakersfield Marriott.
The 2019 inductees are:
Danny DeWalt is a 1981 grad, all-around scholar athlete, voted Bobby Blade and senior class president, was the recipient of the Mayor’s Trophy in 1981. He earned a master’s degree from Princeton University and now is the dean of the Pepperdine Law School.
David Matheny is a 1961 grad, three-sport athlete and musician. He flew 48 missions in Vietnam before being shot down and becoming a POW in the Hanoi Hilton for five months. He was a Top Gun instructor and did two more tours in Vietnam after being shot down.
A longtime teacher and coach at East Bakersfield High, Walt Napier was at one time head football coach and head baseball coach for the Blades.
The Belluomini family is a longtime contributors to East Bakersfield High's programs, owning and operating the storied Caesar’s Delicatessen, including the former location on Niles Street in the heart of the East High district.
Abe Oliveras is a 1971 grad and Valley Champion wrestler in 1971 at 154-pound weight class. An integral part of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County, he also helped found Boys & Girls Clubs in Hawaii and Fallbrook, Calif.
Janis Bishop Roberts is a 1958 grad, outstanding all-around student, who went on to a 36-year career in education, including 30 years with the Bakersfield City School District as an educator and principal.
Dr. Guadalupe Solis graduated in 1970, and was an outstanding cross-country/track athlete for the Blades who went on to run for BC and Fresno Pacific. She is a longtime educator, later principal, superintendent and president of the board of education for the Lemoore Union High School District. She was named CIF track and field coach of the year in 1985.
Librado “Lee” Vasquez is a founding member of the East High Hall of Fame. He served as a longtime educator, coach and counselor in the Kern High School District, as principal at South High then retiring as principal of East.
Ann Gutcher Warren graduated in 1952, being voted outstanding female student of her class and serving as editor of school paper the “Kernal.” She went on to have a long career in television and public relations in the Bakersfield community, including as public relations director at both Bakersfield College and the Kern High School District. She was the Republican nominee for the 1982 senatorial race against Walter Stiern.
Byron Young is a 1987 grad, an outstanding four-year varsity letterman for coach Joe Dominguez and the Blades who was voted two-time Bakersfield Californian All-Area Player-of-the-Year. He earned a scholarship to Idaho State University, where he was a two-year starter and graduate.
