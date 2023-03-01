 Skip to main content
East Bakersfield High School to induct latest class to Hall of Fame

On March 11, East Bakersfield High School Hall of Fame will induct its 13th class at the Luigi's Banquet Hall.

Starting in 2011, East's Hall of Fame has inducted over 120 members. This year, it will add another 10 to the list from the fields of athletics, arts, business and more.

