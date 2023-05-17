East Bakersfield Festival bigger than ever

It won’t be your average day in the park when the East Bakersfield Festival returns to Jefferson Park on Saturday.
"Folks can expect even more than we have been able to provide over the last few years," said Natasha Felkins, part of the festival committee and board chairwoman for Children First, which puts on the event.
Along with the event's biggest resource and vendor fair yet — 50 community agencies and more than 20 small businesses — the festival will include a brand-new car show, jam-packed kids zone with face painters and activities at the Children First booth, jump house, bike rodeo with Bike Bakersfield and children's train in the basketball courts area as well as a basketball clinic from Dignity Health with a team "providing instructions and general tips and tricks."
Live entertainment will run all day starting with a DJ at 11 a.m., followed by Donde Está La Fortaleza del Corazón en Movimiento at 11:35 a.m. Grupo Feliz returns to the event with performances at noon and 3 p.m. Danza Azteca Ameyatlan Dance Group will go on at 12:45 p.m. The all-female mariachi trio Las Caliope will perform at 1 and 2 p.m. The Bakersfield City School District Folklorico Dancers will perform at 1:45 p.m.
Children can enjoy a free sack lunch from Radio Sandwich and beverages including bottled water, Calypso lemonade, Jarritos and Good 2 Grow fruit beverages, donated by Advanced Beverage Co. The drinks will be available for children while supplies last at the Children First Booth.
The festival will also feature a number of food vendors including Luvspun (artisanal candy floss), Kona Ice shaved ice, Mad Vegan (pastries), Get it Twisted (fried spiral-cut potatoes), Sandrita’s Candies and Smoke Wood Beef Jerky.
Featured artist Belinda Rickett will display work created for the event. Previous free-standing art pieces from previous festivals will also be up around the event.
Attendees can grab a passport and visit the vendors of the resource fair, collecting stamps for a full book that will be their entry into a raffle. Prizes will include youth bicycles, gift cards and more.
Winners must be present for the drawing near the end of the event to collect their prize.
"Last year we noticed a large amount of people who stayed until the end," Felkins said. "They were committed folks and we love that."
Festival goers can make a day of it at the park, bringing their own lawn chairs or blankets to hang out.
With a forecast in the low 90s, Felkins encouraged people to bring umbrellas or shade. She said they are also working with the city to open the park's spray area early for the festival.
The annual festival is a fundraiser for Children First, which is focused on providing resources to the community to keep children healthy and on the path to success.
Felkins credits sponsors including Kern Family Health Care, Tri Counties Bank, Adventist Health and Blue Zones Project with making the event possible.
To be able to have an event of this magnitude is thanks to our generous sponsors. Sponsors are the reason we're able to provide as many activities and music and dancers."
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.