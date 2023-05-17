 Skip to main content
East Bakersfield Festival bigger than ever

It won’t be your average day in the park when the East Bakersfield Festival returns to Jefferson Park on Saturday.

"Folks can expect even more than we have been able to provide over the last few years," said Natasha Felkins, part of the festival committee and board chairwoman for Children First, which puts on the event.

