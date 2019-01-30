Earthjustice attorney Colin O’Brien will address attendees of a brunch sponsored by the Sierra Club's local Buena Vista Group on Saturday.
As the major U.S. nonprofit environmental law organization, Earthjustice brings the power of the law to protect people’s health, to preserve nature and advance clean energy and combat climate change. Their organization exists, as they say, “because the earth needs a good lawyer.”
O’Brien has a degree is in political science from Ohio State. He is also a graduate of Yale Law School and the Yale School of Forestry and Environmental Studies. He joined the San Francisco location of Earthjustice in 2015, having previously worked as a staff attorney in the Alaska Regional office. In Alaska, he received the 2013 “Conservationist of the Year” by the Northern Alaska Environmental Center for his work to protect air quality in the Arctic. He also successfully litigated to protect endangered Steller sea lions.
Prior to his work in Alaska, he worked for several years as an environmental attorney in New York City and again in Washington, D.C.
“I grew up in northeastern Ohio surrounded by cornfields,” he said in a phone interview. “It was a semi-rural area outside of the cities. This probably accounts for my interest in nature and its protection.”
O’Brien’s special interest is in clean energy. “People pay the cost of energy in several different ways,” he said. “One is the bill that they get from the utility. Another might be the money that they pay to their health care provider if they have asthma or another lung or heart condition that is a consequence of pollution that comes from coal production or combustion.”
The brunch starts at 8 a.m. Saturday at Hodel’s, 5917 Knudsen. Cost for the program and meal is $14, $6 for children and students. For reservations, call or text 496-6584.
Marjorie Bell is a member of the Buena Vista Group.
