Early registration open for Bakersfield Amazing Race

AmazingRace 2023

Master of ceremonies Karnell Grimes congratulates Susan Bradford, Karen Benjamin and Jenny Johnston of Team "Not so Incredible" for winning the dance competition challenge at the Bakersfield Amazing Race in 2019. Registration is open now for this year's race, a combination scavenger hunt, obstacle course, trivia quiz and 5K happening March 25.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian, File

Ready, get set, race! The Bakersfield Amazing Race returns March 25 to downtown Bakersfield and registration is on now.

Organized by Stewards, the annual event is a combination of a scavenger hunt, obstacle course, trivia quiz and 5K.

