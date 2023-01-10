Early registration open for Bakersfield Amazing Race

Ready, get set, race! The Bakersfield Amazing Race returns March 25 to downtown Bakersfield and registration is on now.
Ready, get set, race! The Bakersfield Amazing Race returns March 25 to downtown Bakersfield and registration is on now.
Organized by Stewards, the annual event is a combination of a scavenger hunt, obstacle course, trivia quiz and 5K.
Teams of two to four people must solve clues and take part in fun challenges at different locations across downtown Bakersfield.
Organizers recommend teams have a digital camera or camera phone on hand as well as pen or pencil, water and some cash for incidentals. Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing and sneakers.
Check-in starts at 8 a.m. and the race kicks off at 9:30 a.m. sharp on March 25 at Wall Street Alley, off Eye Street between 18th and 19th streets.
Racers have until 1:30 p.m. to finish the course but the awards ceremony begins at 1 p.m.
Along with the first-place team, which will receive $400, awards will be given out for best costume and best Instagram photo (using the hashtag #bakersfieldamazingrace2023).
Visit bakersfieldamazingrace2023.eventbrite.com to register. Cost is $35 before Feb. 1, $40 before March 1, $50 before March 25 and $55 the day of the race. Students can register for $20 but must show ID.
Online registration will be available until 6 p.m. March 24.
Funds raised benefit Stewards, a local nonprofit serving disabled men, women and children. Visit stewardsinc.org to learn more.
Visit the race's Instagram (@bakersfieldamazingrace) or Facebook (facebook.com/BakersfieldAmazingRace) pages for the latest.
