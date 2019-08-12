Dwight Yoakam always shows his love for Bakersfield. The country singer will return to the Fox Theater this fall, his second performance here in less than a year.
Yoakam will play at the theater on Oct. 11, with tickets going on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. Fans will want to act fast on those tickets; it didn't take long for his last concert here, in December 2018, to sell out.
No word yet on how much tickets will go for, but they will be available online at vallitix.com, by phone at 324-1369 or at the Fox Theater box office.
Lucinda Williams and Steve Earle will be joining Yoakam for the LSD Tour. (If that tour name gives you pause, each letter stands for the first name of the three performers.)
Doors for the concert will open at 7 p.m., with the show starting at 8 p.m.
