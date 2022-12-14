Dustin's Diner fundraiser returns to Haggin Oaks

Dustin's Diner, the popular neighborhood project that helps give back to those in need, will open its doors Friday.
Run entirely by volunteers, the diner at 2301 Haggin Oaks Blvd. will raise funds for the Bakersfield Homeless Center/Open Door Network.
Brothers Dustin and Daniel Kilpatrick started the effort in 1993 (when they were 9 and 11, respectively) selling hot chocolate to people touring the neighborhood looking at holiday lights.
The Kilpatricks grew up and moved away but the neighborhood tradition remains with the aid of volunteers and donated supplies.
Since its inception, Dustin’s Diner has raised over $275,000, averaging over the last 10 years, between $15,000 to $20,000 per year.
Last year's total was $20,000 and organizers hope to beat that amount this year.
Dustin's Diner opens at 6 p.m. each night through Dec. 23 at 2301 Haggin Oaks Blvd.
Sugar cookies, chocolate chip cookies, hot cocoa and hot apple cider are $1 each. Fastrip sponsors the chocolate chip cookies each year. Other sponsors this year include Aera Energy, Howard Financial and Safe 1 Credit Union.
For more information, contact Liz Howard at 661-301-0949.