Dustin's Diner fundraiser returns to Haggin Oaks

Bakersfield families on foot and in cars were in Haggin Oaks for the Dustin's Diner fundraiser in 2014. The event continues returns Friday and runs through Dec. 23.

 Lauren Foreman/The Californian

Dustin's Diner, the popular neighborhood project that helps give back to those in need, will open its doors Friday.

Run entirely by volunteers, the diner at 2301 Haggin Oaks Blvd. will raise funds for the Bakersfield Homeless Center/Open Door Network.

