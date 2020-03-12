Dustin Lynch's show at Mechanics Bank Arena has been postponed to a later date.
The concert was originally scheduled for March 14. As of now a new date has not been decided on.
Ticket holders are encouraged to hold on to their tickets, which will be honored at the rescheduled date.
Visit dustinlynchmusic.com to find future updates.
