You'd be hard put to find a better example of work ethic than the migrant workers who came west during the Great Depression. That is, unless you're talking about the organizers of the annual Dust Bowl Festival. But even the hardest of workers get tired, and so it is with the festival, which will celebrate that historic migration one last time on Saturday — its 30th year.
"Many of the people who lived through the Dust Bowl days have passed on," said event spokesman Mack Wimbish. "There are fewer people to put on the festival. The younger people don’t realize where we came from — our ancestors, what they went through.
"The volunteers who are able to do things are very tired. They would like to take a break and let the dust settle."
He notes that even though this is the last year for the festival in its current form, the organizers aren't calling it quits.
"They don’t want it to die. They’ll put on something smaller, not at the school but at the camp."
Saturday's festival will stick to the formula people have come to expect, with activities, food and entertainment at Sunset School and Sunset Labor Camp. (A bus will take attendees back and forth throughout the day.)
The day starts at 8:30 a.m. with the presenting of the flag, color guard and national anthem. Tours of the camp's historic buildings will be offered from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
A jampacked musical lineup features Country George & The Western Edition, with Eddy Albany and Scott McArthur at 8:40 a.m.; All Star Band, including FattKatt and the Bakerbilly Sound, with Larry Petree, Mike Hall, Phil Hickerson, Jimmy Phillips and Ed Shelton at 10 a.m.; and the Mario Carboni Show, with Jimmy Phillips and Norm Hamlet, at noon.
Food will be available starting with breakfast including the classic biscuits and gravy as well as cinnamon rolls. Later in the day, attendees can partake in chili beans, cornbread and homemade cobblers.
W.C. Stamps, who lived in the camp until 1964, will show a display of airplanes. There will also be a car show and displays of memorabilia and antiques.
PRESERVING HISTORY
Just south of Lamont, the camp housed hundreds of people primarily from Oklahoma, Arkansas and Texas who sought to escape the Dust Bowl, an ecological disaster that struck the southern Great Plains.
Three buildings remain from the federally operated camp: a community building, library and post office. Each is listed on the California Register of Historical Resources and the National Register of Historic Buildings and maintained by the nonprofit Dust Bowl Historical Foundation, which works with the Housing Authority of the County of Kern.
"People know less and less about it each generation," Wimbish said of the camp. "That's one of the reasons why they worked so hard to put those three buildings back together. We hope to maintain those buildings ... to remain a part of history, to let future generations know this is how you got here. These are the sacrifices they went through."
Wimbish remembers the school, which he attended after moving with his family to the Arvin area in 1948.
"In the early days, when they first started arriving here, a lot of people didn’t want their kids going to school with these kids."
The school created by then-Superintendent of Schools Leo B. Hart developed a curriculum more varied than other area schools along with certain amenities including the county's first public pool.
"They dug their own swimming pool. I learned how to swim in that pool. They had an aviation program and Chuck Yeager used to fly in from Edwards Air Force Base. He would fly in and talk to the kids."
"Then people were coming to the superintendent asking, ‘Can our kids go there now?’”
Wimbish said those living in the camps were defined by their hard work ethic — "they didn’t want handouts, they wanted a job" — faith in God and affection for their music, which formed the root of what would become the Bakersfield Sound.
Wimbish worries that in each subsequent generation, for those who don't have personal knowledge of local history, "it gets diluted a bit more."
Lori Wear, curator at the Kern County Museum, sees the situation a bit more optimistically. She sees great importance in sharing and preserving local history.
The museum just dedicated its new Dust Bowl exhibit, featuring two original worker housing units, one from Sunset and the other from the Shafter Labor Camp. The display was the 2018 project of the Ellen Tracy Baker Guild, a group of Kern County women committed to preserving the region’s history.
"We just thought that it was pretty timely. It allows us to spread our interpretation to the ’30s and ’40s."
The metal building from the Sunset camp was donated by Steve Cox, whose family had used it as a laundry room, in 2004. Last year, Susan Grisham donated the wooden cabin from the Shafter camp that her father, Roland, had used as a shed behind their home.
Wear said care was taken to determine how to outfit each building.
"We looked at historic photos that guided us to what should go onto the buildings," she said.
The metal building, which would have served as temporary housing given the extremes in temperature, was set up "as if a family is about to move in," with a cot with rolled-up mattress, wood-burning stove and a table.
The wooden building, being far more secure housing, has more comforts with a dining table with chair, rocker and rug, cot with sheets and a wool blanket, hurricane lamp, several cooking items, galvanized tub, washboard for washing clothing, sewing machine and more.
"Basically they would load whatever they could on a truck and haul it out," Wear said of the traditional furnishings.
The exhibit is on display now and Wear said there will be an opening event for the public next month when the last few details are complete.
And even as the past is preserved, the future forges ahead for Sunset Camp. The preserved buildings remain open for tours by appointment, with Wimbish saying many requests are from those visiting from other countries. The rest of the grounds may also support the community: The area that seasonally houses migrant farmworkers may serve as housing for homeless women during the winter under a proposal by the Housing Authority.
That seems like something those hardworking Okies would get behind.
