Dressed to the kilt for Scottish Games

It's been a long three years for local fans of all things Scottish. But all the lasses and ladies can be assured it will be a bonnie weekend with the return of the Kern County Scottish Games and Gathering.
This is the 25th year for the popular event, which has been delayed since 2020 due to the pandemic.
"We’ve got to get back into a groove again," said Bruce Marshall, chieftain of the Kern County Scottish Society. "People are happy we're putting it back on. ... They haven't done a lot in the last two years. They want to get out and live life again."
And organizers are promising all the previous event favorites including heavy athletics, traditional treats, music and dancing as well as special activities involving, separately, raptors and swordplay.
As always, the event has many activities geared toward families.
"They always seem to have a good time out there," Marshall said. "We’ll have face painting. Lots of kids like the Birds of Prey (raptor show). They have owls, hawks and falcons."
Animal lovers should head out on Sunday when Kern County Animal Services will have adoptable dogs at the event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
New this year is Dueling Dames, a women-owned sword fighting and comedy outfit that performs demonstrations and brings audience members on stage to learn some basics.
"They offer kids and adult participation," Marshall said.
If shows of strength are more your speed, heavy athletics will be on full display. These Scottish Heavy Athletics-sanctioned games will feature the full series, which include the stone throw, the weight for distance, the weight for height, the hammer throw and the caber toss.
Conquer your hunger with traditional dishes like meat pies, bangers and mash and Scotch eggs (hard-boiled egg that is wrapped in sausage, covered in breadcrumbs, and then deep-fried or baked until crispy).
Those looking for other options can enjoy Dickey's BBQ, Kona Ice shaved ice, crepes, coffee, kettle corn and Ben and Jerry's, which along with its ice cream will serve hamburgers, hot dogs, tacos and chicken and chips (fries).
There will also be vendors selling Scottish merchandise with kilts and other apparel, swords and handmade jewelry. Celebrating the event's 25th year, some branded merchandise including shot glasses, beer mugs and T-shirts.
An essential part of the gathering is the music and this year is no exception. Along with Wicked Tinkers, which is returning after five years, the lineup will feature Whiskey Galore, Dublin Rain, Wrenwood Sessions, Banshee in the Kitchen, Katie Jane Band, Mayde in Ireland, Golden Bough and assorted pipe bands.
Marshall said the weather will be great for the outdoor event, with a slightly warmer Sunday.
"Saturday is a little cooler, Sunday will be warmer and that's good for beer sales. If it’s too cold they don't want to drink beer."
Attendees should have some funds for a brew or two since the Scottish Society kept admission costs the same as they were in 2019, including free admission for children younger than 5 and a discount for seniors, military and students with ID.