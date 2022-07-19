Dream Big Mija living up to its name

There may be no better feeling for an event organizer than good feedback.
Local musician and promoter Stephanie Solis, aka Stephanie Soul, has a great track record, with her Queendom and Queendom 2 events in 2018 and 2021, respectively, and most recently January's Dream Big Mija.
"It was inspiring and it felt like a space where women could be themselves," she said of the winter event focused on women in music and the arts. "The women felt connected. There was more of a connection, a feeling of empowerment and unity."
And the mini-festival made such an impact on both participants and attendees that everyone was asking "When's the next one?"
"I said, 'Let's do it twice a year, see how it is.' The plan is to get bigger every year. It's going to be twice the size (as before)."
Solis is still keeping it downtown, moving it from Nano's Barbershop to The Tower.
The space inside the venue is larger and they will also have vendors in the outdoor patio area along with some relief from the heat.
"I was looking at the weather this past weekend and it’s so hot, so we’ll have misters."
This Dream Big Mija will also feature a lineup of talented female musicians, artists and vendors, with a few exceptions.
Along with being kid-friendly, the event is open to everyone, Solis said.
"It's women-fronted but an all-gender event."
Southern California performer Gavlyn will headline the event.
"She wears many hats: emcee, entrepreneur, fashion designer," Solis said. "She's been in the music industry for a little over 10 years, and has done multiple tours in Europe."
Solis hopes attendees of all ages will be inspired by her story, realizing "everybody is capable of something. All it takes is dedication."
The performance schedule also includes Kev King, who will join his fellow DJs Gabby and Lady Jane providing music between inspirational speeches and performances by singer Naomi Carrizales, Elise, singer-songwriter Niki LaVaughn, Brittainee B, Frosty, Esperanzita and Jane Guerrero.
The stage will be set up like a living room, with a zen setting including plants to make attendees feel more at home.
"I definitely want to create more of a space with certain things, want to bring something different, make you feel like you're in your own space and can be yourself unapologetically."
Visual artists will also have work on display throughout the space. Participants include Creative Crossing Co-Create and artists Shelby Martinez, Eerie Peach (aka Rachael Keene), photographer Monkey D Gabby, Kendall Kay, T666XIN, Tattoos by Jazmin and Guadalupe Gutierrez.
Vendors include artist and spiritual healer Mel G, Sweets by Janette, Ice by Angel, Amanda Shay, Miss Moderndayhippy, Veronika, Did Up By Dani beauty services, Renzo Clothing Designz, Resinncraftx and Doggystyle Hot Dogs, which will sell regular and plant-based hot dogs.
There will also be a raffle with proceeds going to benefit local youth groups.
While Solis isn't sure if she wants to keep a twice-a-year schedule, she knows how she wants Dream Big Mija to evolve.
"The more we do these, the more they will be community-based. ... Having motivational speakers, not just the entertainment. I want the headliner and up-and-coming artists to be people that kids can look up to."
