Downtown wrapped up with bow for Second Saturday

The Hub of Bakersfield has an early Christmas gift for us: the biggest, brightest Second Saturday on record.
"This is the biggest so far," said Shannon LaBare, incoming Hub chair and organizer for Second Saturday, noting that this month's event has more than 50 participating businesses.
She credits a strong interest in supporting local businesses for the uptick.
"There's lots of buzz from last month's event and from Small Business Saturday with a focus on shopping local and businesses finding how to get their offerings out."
And not only are downtown businesses sharing their own wares or services but many are bringing others along for the ride.
"The cool thing about December's Second Saturday is a lot of businesses have their own pop-ups in addition to what's going on in its own space," she said, mentioning Tlo Wines hosting its third annual Holiday Sip & Shop and In Your Wildest Dreams' Holiday Extravaganza.
Since 2017, the monthly event has continued to grow and evolve, drawing people downtown to support businesses and take part in activities.
A map and listing are posted on the Second Saturday website to offer full details and to show how walkable the event is.
LaBare said the team resets the event every six months or so to keep it fresh and to make sure participants remain engaged.
"That's really the goal, that they see this as something special. It's one time a month to really show up. And we can help them spread the news through our channel."
Tapping into the energy coming from new businesses downtown, Second Saturday is poised for even bigger things in 2022.
That starts next month with Obscura, a series of interactive art exhibits designed to take visitors on a visual adventure. The concept will pop up Fridays and Saturdays in January in the warehouse behind the Fox Theater, with extended hours for Second Saturday on Jan. 15.
For those who want to know more about The Hub and its effort, LaBare directs them to its website (thehubofbakersfield.org) where they can also find ways to contribute to "all these fun ideas that we’re attempting to get off the ground in the coming months."
Below are some of the events and promotions planned for Saturday's event. Visit bakersfieldsecondsaturday.com for the complete list.
Locale Farm to Table (1727 18th St.) is teaming with Artists Seeking Knowledge for a pop-up. Artist Brandon Thompson will hold a live art demo, and children can get their faces painted with Deidre Hathor and take part in crafts.
"We've been doing a lot more events to extend the space when we're not using it for traditional hours," owner Heather Laganelli said. "We want to provide a space for people to have fun in."
Visitors can also check out the mural alley behind the restaurant, which will not be open for business on Saturday. Future plans include creating a mural on the storefront and welcoming another business into the building.
Tiki-Ko (1919 K St.) is hosting a sidewalk sale from 1 to 6 p.m. with T-shirts for the bar and its sister spot The Sinking Ship Room, vintage aloha shirts, glassware, tiki and nautical knickknacks and more from partners Revolution Vintage and Gaga's Jewelry.
Inside the bar, which opens at 1 p.m., it is also offering its four holiday cocktails, with $2 from each one sold going to benefit Fisher House, which provides no-cost housing to military and veterans' families while a loved one receives treatment at a military or VA medical center. (A different designated charity benefits each week during the promotion.)
In Your Wildest Dreams Consignment & Antiques (2819 F St.) will host a Holiday Extravaganza with more than 25 pop-up vendors outside from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. That's in addition to the 65-plus vendors inside the shop, which will be open until 5 p.m. Enjoy coffee from the recently opened 502 Coffee or a meal from Big Al's BBQ, which will be set up outside.
Powerhouse Podcasting will set up at 20th and G streets, offering free photos with the Grinch from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. along with Christmas music and pop-up vendors including Birria Bros.
Speaking of photos, The Selfie Studio (1610 19th St.) will offer $15 unlimited photos and Christmas backdrops or $25 for family photos starting at noon. It will also host Santa from noon to 4 p.m. and a craft fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Hens Roost (1916 G St.) will host its farmers market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with vendors including Howie's Micheladas, Brother Ray's Salsa & Seasoning, Big Foot Farms, Blue Magnolia Bread Co., Vida Juicery, Zepeda's Stone Fire Pizza and more. The Appletons will play, and the Apple Core Project will sell blankets. For each one sold, another will be donated to an emancipated foster youth at Kern County Network for Children's Dream Center.
Tlo Wines Tasting Room (1212 18th St.) will host its third annual Holiday Sip & Shop from 1 to 6 p.m. with 20 local businesses including Kinley M. Designs, selling "locally-grown merch"; The Playful Space, which hosts creative art workshops, retreats and play dates; Todorovi Boutique Desserts, which provided the desserts for Tlo's December wine pairing; SACO 72, eco-friendly tote bags; Ellen K Photography; Cheesus' charcuterie cups and many more.
Live music will be provided by acoustic singer-songwriter Evan Morgan from 1 to 3 p.m. and Caliluna, a soul-pop group featuring vocalist Amy Adams, Ryan Fergon on guitar, Jean-Luc Slagle on bass and Skyler Ocean on keys, from 4 to 6 p.m.
The Bakersfield Museum of Art (1930 R St.) will offer a free art project for all ages from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and a children's book reading at 10 a.m. Visitors can also view the ongoing exhibition, "On the Edge: Los Angeles Art, 1970s-1990s, from the Joan and Jack Quinn Family Collection," featuring more than 150 objects from nearly 70 artists. A new episode of the museum's podcast will also drop on Saturday.
Enjoy a free art class with Charlotte White at the Bakersfield Art Association Art Center (1609 19th St.) on holiday poinsettias. A children's session is at 1 p.m. followed by one for adults at 2:30 p.m. The art center, which is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., displays many artists' works on display.
House of Flowers (1611 19th St.), open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., will offer an all-ages craft to make flower gnome ornaments. It will also hold a gift box giveaway and offer 25% off all pottery.
San Rucci Winery will hold a tasting outside of The Kitchen (1317 20th Street) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tastings are $15 and reservations are recommended at sanrucci.com (wine can also be purchased by the glass). Winemakers Bill and Tony Merz will also be selling gift packs and individual wines.
Stylist Josette Kouyomjian of Number 46 will again open her studio (1412 17th St., #462) in the Haberfelde Building from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Learn more about her her sustainable styling business when she goes live on the Bakersfield Second Saturday Instagram page at 10 a.m. She will also offer nostalgic holiday gifts under $100.