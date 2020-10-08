Just as we all look to ease back into regular outings, so too does Bakersfield Second Saturday move to something closer to its roots. For this week's event, participants are offering a mix of in-person shopping and activities as well as Instagram takeovers. Here's a look at what's on tap for Saturday.
For Instagram events, catch the stories on Bakersfield Second Saturday's page (@bakersfieldsecondsaturday).
Quartz Trading Co.: Instagram takeover at 11 a.m., 30 percent off all products and exclusive Halloween items available at quartztradingco.com
Bakersfield Art Association Art Center (1609 19th St.): The art center is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with children's class at 1 p.m., adult class at 2:30 p.m. of watercolor still life with Tehachapi apples. Participants are encouraged to bring their own watercolor supplies but materials will also be available through instructor Charlotte White.
Rags to Rescue (234 H St.): The secondhand store that benefits H.A.L.T Rescue is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; stop by to enter to win a cake from Tastries
Tlo Wines Tasting Room (1212 18th St.): Be a Tlo Wine Club member for a day with club pricing of 25 percent off bottles and 15 percent off merchandise and more (mention Second Saturday to redeem). Tasting room open 6 to 10 p.m., with Instagram takeover at 5 p.m. to show off Tlo's newly designed extended patio
Throwback Junction (1018 18th St.): The vintage and upcycled shop is open noon to 6 p.m., offering 15 percent off (mention Second Saturday) on non-vendor merchandise
BottleShock Wine and Brew (1002 19th St., Unit C): The wine bar is open 11 a.m. to midnight with 10 percent discount good all day
2nd Phase Brewing (1004 19th St.): The brewery is open noon to 10 p.m., with 15 percent off Beer Theory brews (mention Second Saturday). Instagram takeover at 2 p.m. with sneak peek of new beers and upcoming events
The Shoppe/Nanette Art + Design (900 24th St., Suite 110): The new artisan studio and boutique is open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring products from 24 local vendors
Aunt Mae's Sweet Tooth (830 18th St.): The sweet shop is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with an Instagram takeover at 2 p.m. highlighting Halloween- and fair-themed treats
Bakersfield Museum of Art: Instagram takeover at 9 a.m. highlighting current exhibits and previewing the Via Arte Italian Street Painting Festival coming next weekend to The Marketplace
Mill Creek Antique Mall (805 19th St.): Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with sales throughout the mall