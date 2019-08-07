You know it's been a hot Bakersfield summer when a forecast of 91 degrees on Saturday sounds pretty pleasant. It's the kind of temperature that makes venturing out of the comfort of the air-conditioned house a little more appealing.
With Second Saturday this weekend, there will be plenty to do for those brave enough to face the heat, leave their homes and walk around downtown.
The monthly event is sponsored by 17th Place Townhomes and has 26 local businesses participating this month. Here's a look at some of Saturday's activities:
Rags to Rescue (234 H St.): Shop for unique, gently used goods while supporting a good cause at this store, which benefits H.A.L.T. Rescue. It will have refreshments for shoppers and offer 10 percent off. True to its mission, it will also have rescue dogs available for adoption. The store will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Better Bowls (1818 G St.): The plant-based eatery will have new vegan, gluten-free brunch items from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
House of Talula (1900 19th St.): Take an extra 15 percent off at the store's summer sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Hens Roost (1916 G St.): Enjoy the vegan restaurant's Taco Tuesday special on a Saturday, with $1 tacos from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Bakersfield Museum of Art (1930 R St.): The museum will again offer its lecture series, this time with photographers Douglas Isaac Busch and E.F. Kitchen from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. The museum will also host an art project illustrating the art fundamentals of tone and contour, as seen in the two photographers' work. That will go from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. These activities are free for BMoA members or $5 for non-members.
Tiki-Ko (1919 K St.): Enjoy a special Second Saturday cocktail at the tiki bar from 1 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Dot x Ott (930 18th St.): The downtown spot is offering 20 percent off everything in its market and will have summer menu items available too, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Cafe Smitten (909 18th St.): Cool off from all that walking with a peach pie shake at this popular downtown spot, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Blue Stag (1901 20th St.): Men can get in on the downtown shopping too at this clothing store, which will be offering 15 percent off everything from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
17th Place Townhomes (1001 18th St.): Come by the complex for a free yoga class, a partnership with Samsara Wellness Center, at 8 a.m.
For a full list of activities and deals, check out the August map at bakersfieldsecondsaturday.com.
