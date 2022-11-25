 Skip to main content
Downtown delights for Chez Noel

For homeowner Daniel Beer, his holiday decorations will feel like a family affair. 

He's hard at work bringing his "12 Days of Christmas" theme to the 18th Street home he owns with his husband, Mark Lamas, for the upcoming Chez Noel holiday home tour.

