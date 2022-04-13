Don't miss the boat on KEEP CALM Jamboree

If you like piña coladas and gettin' caught in the rain, you're probably a fan of what's known as "yacht rock." And one of the finest purveyors of this brand of mellow but rockin' music, Yachtley Crew, is about to set sail for Bakersfield for its KEEP CALM Jamboree.
Set for Earth Day (April 22), the Kern Superintendent of Schools fundraiser will benefit both the California Living Museum and the outdoor education program Camp KEEP. The evening will include dinner from Coconut Joe's, beer and wine and a concert with Los Angeles-based Yachtley Crew.
Even those not familiar with the term "yacht rock" will certainly know its hit-makers from the 1970s and early '80s with a softer rock sound: Michael McDonald, Steely Dan, Hall and Oates, Christopher Cross, Toto and many more.
"These songs have such a following. They're so nostalgic," said Philly Ocean (aka Phillip Daniel), lead singer for Yachtley Crew. "I grew up listening to this music with my dad, Steely Dan and Toto playing on the radio. It's really amazing to be able to reclaim these songs and see people respond so positively."
Robert Meszaros, spokesman for the Kern County Superintendent of Schools, said that it was event co-chair Amanda Frank that tipped them off to the band, which has continued to gain a following since forming in 2017.
"When we embarked on the planning, we had two criteria for band selection," he wrote in an email. "We wanted whatever band was chosen to: 1) Offer a high-quality music experience, and 2) Be fun and really engage the audience. Yachtley Crew easily checks both of these boxes."
Ocean, who describes the band as performing with the energy of KISS while dressed as captains, said they bring a positive energy to each performance.
"It doesn't matter if we’re playing for 7 or 7,000 — we give it 100 percent. ... We go big every time that we play. We feel that makes a huge difference. Our goal is to win over fans, to make lifetime fans."
He said the show is two hours of hit songs including "Escape (The Piña Colada Song)," "Africa," "Reelin' in the Years," "Fooled Around and Fell in Love" and "You Make My Dreams Come True" ("Who can sit still for that song?" Ocean joked.)
Although there won't be an official dance floor, Meszaros said there will be a viewing area in front of the stage where guests can gather, some in captain hats, which came with now-sold-out VIP tickets.
"The band is very engaging with the audience, so we expect there will be plenty of singing-along and dancing in that area," he wrote.
Along with the concert, attendees can tour the zoo grounds until the sun sets and meet ambassador animals that CALM animal keepers will bring around.
And fitting with the nautical theme, there will be photo op spots for guests to take selfies.
Funds raised at the event will be split between the two foundations.
The KEEP Foundation will fund "camperships," scholarships that help offset the cost of tuition for the intensive, five-day earth science course for Kern students with financial needs. When the Central Coast-based camps were closed the last two years, the foundation paid for adventure kits for each student participating in Virtual Camp KEEP. Meszaros said funds will now backill the campership fund.
CALM is concentrating on supporting its rehabilitation program and new vet clinic that is currently being constructed, which will help care for injured animals that are brought to the zoo.
Based on response to this inaugural Jamboree, which is almost sold out, Meszaros said KCSOS plans to make this an annual event for Earth Day, with a tribute concert and dinner. He said organizers are looking into Jimmy Buffet and Johnny Cash cover bands but are open to suggestions.
But first, everyone is ready to be "Sailing" away with Yachtley Crew, and the band is eager to deliver.
"Especially after the last two years of the pandemic, we all need and want to have a good time," Ocean said. "We're happy to bring that to the people."