Don't drop the ball on New Year's Eve plans

You’ve still got a few days to finalize how you’ll ring in the new year. Here are some options.
And, of course, however you choose to celebrate, if drinking is involved, make sure you've got a safe plan to get home. Bud Light, in partnership with DDI of Bakersfield, is offering free rides home on New Year's Eve. Call 661-431-3854 for a ride.
Let's party
Campo Bar and Bottle (1824 G St.): Open 4 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., the new downtown spot will have live music from Jason Perry Stevens and Charlie Zanne Band, along with late-night snacks by Baker's Outpost and sparkling wine to purchase. Reservations are required for large parties (call 661-748-1520 or send a direct message to Campo's Instagram page, @campobarandbottle); seating first come, first served for smaller groups.
The Well (7401 White Lane): Party like it's 1999 with ’90s tribute band 90s Nation, which will perform through the evening. Doors open at 8 p.m. Cost is $20, which includes a midnight toast. Call 661-412-7616 for more information.
Krush Bar & Restaurant (3900 Coffee Road): The northwest restaurant is hosting a masquerade bash — billed as a "partay like no other!" — with That Little Band cover band performing along with hors d'oeuvres, champagne and party favors.
Doors open at 5 p.m., band goes on at 7 p.m. Cost is $25. Reservations are required by calling 661-304-2636 or 661-829-7090 (after 4 p.m.).
Elements Venue & Banquet Centre (3401 Chester Ave., Suite H): Board the New Year's Eve Cruise Ship 2022 with entertainment by comedian KMitch, Mariachi Oro y Plata, Mento Buru and DJ Danny P and DJ Nokturnal.
Doors open at 6 p.m. with dinner served from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. followed by more music and dancing until 2 a.m.
A couples' ticket ($159.95) includes dinner for two with choice of New York steak or grilled chicken breast. Admission also includes a champagne toast, party favors and pozole at 1 a.m.
The evening will also feature a $1,000 balloon drop filled with cash and prizes at midnight, party favors, taco station and photo booth. Dance-only tickets (entrance at 9:30 p.m.) are $45.
Tickets are available at newyearsevecruiseship2022.eventbrite.com. Call 661-301-4681 for group reservations.
Stars Theatre Restaurant (1931 Chester Ave.): You don't need a password for the Stage Door Speakeasy, but you do need a ticket ($50 with charcuterie board, $30 for show only).
This evening of 1920s-style live entertainment includes the Stage Door Speakeasy Band and Bethany Rowlee along with dancing and cocktails from the Stars Lounge.
Tickets are available at bmtstars.com/portfolio-view/nyeve or by calling 661-325-6100 or visiting the box office at 1931 Chester Ave.
Padre Hotel (1702 18th St.): Get in on the New Year's Eve "Decades Party, being held throughout the hotel.
Dress in clothes of your favorite era and hop between the venues, each with different offerings. Marlon Mackey will perform at the Prairie Fire outdoor patio, a social vibe DJ will spin in Belvedere, Prospect will host a silent disco in Prospect and a midnight toast will be held in Brimstone. All the indoor locations will also have a balloon drop at midnight.
Admission to the 21-and-over event is $25. Visit thepadrehotel.com/play/events for tickets, which will be sold online until noon Friday. Inquire at the hotel for day-of purchase.
The Tower Event Venue (1200 Truxtun Ave.): The New Year's Eve Get Down 2022 will unite original members from The Press Band for one night only, with Glenda Robles on vocals. No Strings Attached (formerly Nu Standard) will also perform along with DJ Adam E for the event running from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.
The evening will include full bar service as well as party favors, after-hours tacos and pozole by Big Momma and a midnight toast and $1,000 balloon drop filled with cash and prizes.
Admission is $25 in advance at eventbrite.com or $30 at the door. VIP tables may still be available; text 661-808-4279 with inquiries.
Bellvedere Cocktail Lounge (3090 Brundage Lane): Enjoy an Old Farts New Year's Eve potluck starting at noon with the TCB Band playing from 2 to 6 p.m. The free event includes an early champagne toast, party favors and a potluck.
Elevation 406 will help the evening crowd dance into 2022 with its performance starting at 9 p.m. with a break for the countdown and champagne toast. Call 661-325-2139 for more information.
Dine out
Wiki's Wine Dive & Grill (11350 Ming Ave., #260): Ring in the new year listening to live music, including headlining band Video One, along with food and drink specials, party favors and a balloon drop. Call 661-399-4547 for reservations.
Chef's Choice Noodle Bar (9000 Ming Ave., Suite J2): The restaurant is serving a pair of specialty items now through Friday along with a prime rib dinner just for New Year's Eve. Choose from lobster bisque ($12), a creamy Sriracha-infused lobster soup with jumbo lump crab, or noodle-wrapped prawns ($10), four shrimp wrapped in egg noodles and deep-fried, served with sweet and sour sauce. The prime rib dinner ($35) pairs the decadent beef with truffle mashed potatoes and garlic green beans.
Call 661-325-1234 for reservations.
Black Angus Steakhouse (3601 Rosedale Highway): Enjoy a NYE special ($36.99) consisting of an 8-ounce prime rib or 6-ounce filet mignon, paired with a fresh Atlantic lobster tail and choice of any two classic side dishes. The meal also comes with prosecco splits and Black Angus-branded champagne sippers.
There is also a NYE-only takeout option of dinner for two ($110) with two 6-ounce filets mignons, two lobster tails, appetizer, side dishes, molasses bread, choice of dessert and two prosecco splits along with branded champagne sippers. The dinner for four ($220) has four filets, four lobster tails, two starters, eight sides, bread, two desserts and four splits along with sippers.
The first 100 tables on Dec. 31 will get a free cowbell with the Black Angus logo to help ring in the new year.
Guild House (1905 18th St.): The volunteer-run restaurant will hold its last special event of the year with a New Year's Eve three-course luncheon ($30) with French onion soup, an entree of sliced roasted New York strip steak with bluegrass sauce, au gratin potatoes and fresh green beans, and white chocolate raspberry cheesecake for dessert.
Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Call 661-325-5478 to reserve your spot.
The Kitchen (1317 20th St.): The downtown spot is offering a "Culinary Year in Review" with a five-course meal featuring highlights from menus it served at events in 2021.
Dishes include a coconut curry carrot soup; pipérade and eggs (from a June meet-your-grower dinner with Ayden's Eggs); mentaiko pasta with shrimp, miso butter and shiso; steak and strata; and chocolate hazelnut crunchy cake.
Dinner will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Kitchen, 1317 20th St.
Cost is $85 per person with an optional wine pairing available for $45. Visit thekitchenbakersfield.com or call 661-827-7811 to reserve a spot.
The Petroleum Club at Sundale (6218 Sundale Ave.): Enjoy a New Year's Eve three-course dinner served with Tlo Wines' brand-new Blanc de Noirs sparkling wine.
Cost for the gourmet meal varies by entree, with options including vegetable tortellini ($43), garlic mushroom chicken ($48), crab-stuffed salmon ($53), filet mignon ($60), and surf and turf ($72) with filet and garlic shrimp.
Each meal includes a first course of Phoenix Club salad, with roasted pears, chevre, dried cranberries, glazed walnuts and champagne vinaigrette; and a dessert of chocolate tuxedo cake.
The event runs from 4 to 10 p.m. at the club. Celebrating on New York time, the champagne toast will be held at 9 p.m.
Visit sundalecc.net/events/new-years-eve to make reservations (note: there is a $7 guest fee for non-club members). Call 661-831-4200 for additional information.
P.F. Chang's (10700 Stockdale Highway): The chain is offering its celebrations menu, a four-course menu ($60) with a choice of appetizer (Chang’s lettuce wraps, dynamite shrimp or handmade dumplings), cup of soup (wonton, egg drop or hot and sour), entree (Korean bulgogi steak, oolong Chilean sea bass, miso glazed salmon, Mongolian beef, Peking duck or salt and pepper prawns) and dessert (New York-style cheesecake or The Great Wall of Chocolate). Choice of wine also comes with the meal. Call 661-664-8100 to make reservations.
For the whole gang
The BLVD (3200 Buck Owens Blvd.): Open from 11 a.m. to 12:30 a.m., the entertainment venue will have its usual games and menu along with a balloon drop and prizes at 9 p.m.
Bowlero (3610 Wible Road): Start 2022 on a roll with a bowling party. Book a two-hour daytime slot for the NYE package ($23.99 per person) on Friday (starting at noon) or Saturday (starting at 2:30 p.m.) that includes unlimited bowling, shoe rental and the signature menu of cheese or pepperoni pizza, snacks and cookies.
Late-night bowlers can opt for the NYE ball drop ($37.99 per person) from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday that includes four hours of bowling, shoes, signature menu and a champagne or sparkling cider toast.
Reserve your package at bowlero.com/location/bowlero-bakersfield/nye or call 866-211-3369.
John's Incredible Pizza (3709 Rosedale Highway): Ring in 2022 on East Coast time with John's buffet, games, party favors and more.
Cost is $29.99 for buffet and beverage, unlimited rides, 75 credits and New Year's hat and glow necklace; $39.99 for buffet and beverage, unlimited rides, 200 credits and New Year's accessories. Visit johnspizza.com/nye or call 661-859-1111 to reserve your spot.
Skateland (415 Ming Ave.): Plan an early (10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.) or late skate (7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.) on New Year's Eve. Cost for the evening session is $14, which includes quad skate rental. Call 661-831-5567 for more information and morning NYE pricing.