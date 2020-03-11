Just a week away from the start of spring, that spring cleaning bug may have already hit you. If you've got some housewares, furniture, apparel, yard tools or other items in need of a new home, the Bakersfield College Chamber Singers will take it.
In an effort to raise funds for a performance trip to Vietnam next June, the group is holding a Rummage Sale on Saturday. While they already have some inventory — including chairs, Halloween costumes, clothes, furniture, household decor, kitchen items, yard tools and bicycles — they're looking for more items in those categories as well as power tools and other salable goods.
The cutoff for donations is noon Friday. Email jennifer.garrett@bakersfieldcollege.edu for details on how to drop off items or have someone pick them up. Anything not sold on Saturday will be donated to either Goodwill or the Jamison Center, according to Jennifer Garrett, director of choral and vocal studies at BC.
Garrett is on a mission to help raise funds to send all of the Chamber Singers to the Vietnam performance next year.
"In order to do that we are doing more fundraising than you can imagine so that every Chamber Singer can attend regardless of financial ability," she wrote in an email.
"These student musicians work so incredibly hard to represent Bakersfield College and our community in the best possible way. We are trying to continue the traditions of choral excellence that has been at BC since the choral program began. Especially since 1965 when the Bakersfield College Choir was the first American choir to win the Eistedfodd Competition in Wales and then performed for the pope as well as the president of the United States. This tour to Vietnam will change their lives!"
Along with raising funds, the performers have been putting in stage time, including the 2020 California All-State Music Education Conference in Fresno and the Community College Invitational Choral Festival at USC, both in February.
Garrett said, "They have been working so incredibly hard — there aren't words to express my gratitude to them!"
If you can't make it out Saturday, the next fundraiser will be held at Blaze Pizza at 3900 California Ave. From 4:30 to 8 p.m. March 24, guests can dine with a portion of proceeds going to the effort.
