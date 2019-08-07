An explorer needs her backpack — just ask Dora. This weekend, Reading Cinemas is holding a backpack drive to make sure local kids have one when they head back to school this fall.
Guests who donate a new backpack will get a free large popcorn. They can also enter to win two tickets to an IMAX film at the theater.
The drive will go from Friday to Sunday, with donated backpacks going to the Bakersfield Homeless Center. Those will be delivered on Monday.
On a related note, "Dora and the Lost City of Gold" opens this weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.