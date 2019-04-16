You never know where you might find an egg this Easter weekend. One might be hiding somewhere on the farm, another could be discovered among books and some might even be spotted underwater. 

Wherever the eggs are found, so too will be a fun time for kids and their families. There are several community egg hunts going on Thursday through Sunday, and we're here to help you plan where to go. 

There are plenty of churches offering free community Easter events, for those who might be looking for a new church to attend. Local businesses like American Kids Sports Center and Murray Family Farms each have an event, as do nonprofits and county agencies like the Kern County Museum and Kern County Library.

Just remember to bring a basket, wherever you decide to go.

Community Easter events

Events are free unless noted otherwise.

Kern County Library, Southwest Branch

What: Now through Saturday, the library will share one clue on Facebook every hour until its daily egg is found. Its finder will win a prize.

When: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: 8301 Ming Ave.

Information: Follow KCL - Southwest Branch on Facebook for clues; 664-7716

American Kids Sports Center

What: An underwater Easter egg hunt, plus photo with the Easter bunny and a goodie bag

When: 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Friday

Where: 3622 Allen Road

Cost: $15 for one 30-minute session; $10 add-on for 15-minute sitting fee for underwater photo

Information: Register at aksc.com or 589-2100

North of the River

What: NOR's annual Easter egg hunt, this year with two locations. The hunt is meant for children ages 1 to 10. The Easter Bunny will be there for photos.

When: 10 a.m. sharp, Saturday

Where: Emerald Cove Park, 4303 Patton Way; Riverview Community Center, 401 Willow Drive

Information: 392-2000

City of Bakersfield Recreation & Parks and Stay Focused Ministries

What: An egg hunt and resource fair, with live music, games, prizes, face-painting, giveaways and free food for the first 1,000 people

When: 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., egg hunt starts first thing, Saturday

Where: Martin Luther King Jr. Park, South King Street and California Avenue

Information: 322-4673

LifeHouse Church and Oildale Community Action Team

What: Easter Fest 2019 includes an egg hunt, food, photo booth, petting zoo, games, bounce houses, prizes and more

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Where: North High School, 300 Galaxy Ave. 

Information: lifehousechurch.com or 392-0700

Kern County Museum

What: An Easter and spring-themed day with crafts and games, included with general admission to the museum

When: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday

Where: 3801 Chester Ave.

Cost: $10, $9 seniors/military, $5 children, free for members and children 2 years old and younger

Information: 437-3330

Murray Family Farms

What: The farm's annual "Easter Fun on the Farm" event, with all-day egg hunts, egg coloring and visits with the Easter Bunny, plus farm favorites like hay rides, jumping pillow, animal garden and more.

When: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: 6700 General Beale Road

Cost: $11.99, $5.99 for children ages 1 to 3

Information: 330-0100 or murrayfamilyfarms.com

RiverLakes Community Church

What: A trio of events this weekend, starting with a Good Friday service at the church. An egg hunt, games, snow cones and screening of "Ralph Breaks the Internet" will happen on Saturday at the Park at River Walk, and Easter service will happen at the park Sunday morning.

When: Good Friday at 6:30 p.m.; Saturday's activities at 5:30 p.m.; Easter Sunday service at 9 a.m.

Where: Friday's service at RiverLakes Community Church, 4301 Calloway Drive; Saturday and Sunday both at the Park at River Walk's Spectrum Amphitheatre, 11200 Stockdale Highway

Information: 589-9733 or riverlakeschurch.org

Houchin Community Blood Bank

What: A spring blood drive and Easter egg hunt. Donors at both centers will receive a mystery jumbo egg, with a fun activity to do around town inside. There will also be a dessert bar and photo booth. At the Bolthouse location only, there will also be egg hunts, where people can find the golden egg to win an Easter basket.

When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday; egg hunts at Bolthouse location happen at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Where: 11515 Bolthouse Drive and 5901 Truxtun Ave.

Information: 323-4222 or hcbb.com

Olive Branch Community Church of Bakersfield

What: Easter egg hunt with more than 1,000 eggs

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: 12000 Olive Drive

Information: 589-9003 or olivebranchcc.org

New Hope Family Worship Center

What: Easter egg hunt, potluck, volleyball, flag football, games and more

When: 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: Centennial Park, 400 Montclair St.

Information: 448-9687

The Links at Riverlakes Ranch

What: An Easter egg hunt and brunch, with two seatings. Reservations are required, and brunch tickets are required for hunt

When: 9 to 11 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m. Sunday

Where: 5201 Riverlakes Drive

Cost: $26.95, $13.95 for children 12 and younger, free for children 2 and younger with a paying adult

Information: 587-3801 or riverlakesgc.com

The Mark Restaurant

What: Easter buffet and egg hunt for children 12 and younger. Throughout the Park, 20 confetti-filled eggs will be hidden. Kids who find one can smash it and then get to pick from a selection of Easter baskets.

When: Sunday, with brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and hunt from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., or until all eggs have been found

Where: 1623 19th St.

Cost: $34.99, $13.99 for kids 12 and younger

Information: 322-7665 or atthemark.com

Ethel's Old Corral

What: Annual adult easter egg hunt, with music by 82 Deluxe

When: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday

Where: 4310 Alfred Harrell Highway

Information: 873-7613

Kelly Ardis can be reached at 661-395-7660. Follow her on Twitter at @TBCKellyArdis.

