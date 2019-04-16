You never know where you might find an egg this Easter weekend. One might be hiding somewhere on the farm, another could be discovered among books and some might even be spotted underwater.
Wherever the eggs are found, so too will be a fun time for kids and their families. There are several community egg hunts going on Thursday through Sunday, and we're here to help you plan where to go.
There are plenty of churches offering free community Easter events, for those who might be looking for a new church to attend. Local businesses like American Kids Sports Center and Murray Family Farms each have an event, as do nonprofits and county agencies like the Kern County Museum and Kern County Library.
Just remember to bring a basket, wherever you decide to go.
Community Easter events
Events are free unless noted otherwise.
Kern County Library, Southwest Branch
What: Now through Saturday, the library will share one clue on Facebook every hour until its daily egg is found. Its finder will win a prize.
When: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Where: 8301 Ming Ave.
Information: Follow KCL - Southwest Branch on Facebook for clues; 664-7716
American Kids Sports Center
What: An underwater Easter egg hunt, plus photo with the Easter bunny and a goodie bag
When: 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Friday
Where: 3622 Allen Road
Cost: $15 for one 30-minute session; $10 add-on for 15-minute sitting fee for underwater photo
Information: Register at aksc.com or 589-2100
North of the River
What: NOR's annual Easter egg hunt, this year with two locations. The hunt is meant for children ages 1 to 10. The Easter Bunny will be there for photos.
When: 10 a.m. sharp, Saturday
Where: Emerald Cove Park, 4303 Patton Way; Riverview Community Center, 401 Willow Drive
Information: 392-2000
City of Bakersfield Recreation & Parks and Stay Focused Ministries
What: An egg hunt and resource fair, with live music, games, prizes, face-painting, giveaways and free food for the first 1,000 people
When: 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., egg hunt starts first thing, Saturday
Where: Martin Luther King Jr. Park, South King Street and California Avenue
Information: 322-4673
LifeHouse Church and Oildale Community Action Team
What: Easter Fest 2019 includes an egg hunt, food, photo booth, petting zoo, games, bounce houses, prizes and more
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
Where: North High School, 300 Galaxy Ave.
Information: lifehousechurch.com or 392-0700
Kern County Museum
What: An Easter and spring-themed day with crafts and games, included with general admission to the museum
When: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday
Where: 3801 Chester Ave.
Cost: $10, $9 seniors/military, $5 children, free for members and children 2 years old and younger
Information: 437-3330
Murray Family Farms
What: The farm's annual "Easter Fun on the Farm" event, with all-day egg hunts, egg coloring and visits with the Easter Bunny, plus farm favorites like hay rides, jumping pillow, animal garden and more.
When: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday
Where: 6700 General Beale Road
Cost: $11.99, $5.99 for children ages 1 to 3
Information: 330-0100 or murrayfamilyfarms.com
RiverLakes Community Church
What: A trio of events this weekend, starting with a Good Friday service at the church. An egg hunt, games, snow cones and screening of "Ralph Breaks the Internet" will happen on Saturday at the Park at River Walk, and Easter service will happen at the park Sunday morning.
When: Good Friday at 6:30 p.m.; Saturday's activities at 5:30 p.m.; Easter Sunday service at 9 a.m.
Where: Friday's service at RiverLakes Community Church, 4301 Calloway Drive; Saturday and Sunday both at the Park at River Walk's Spectrum Amphitheatre, 11200 Stockdale Highway
Information: 589-9733 or riverlakeschurch.org
Houchin Community Blood Bank
What: A spring blood drive and Easter egg hunt. Donors at both centers will receive a mystery jumbo egg, with a fun activity to do around town inside. There will also be a dessert bar and photo booth. At the Bolthouse location only, there will also be egg hunts, where people can find the golden egg to win an Easter basket.
When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday; egg hunts at Bolthouse location happen at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
Where: 11515 Bolthouse Drive and 5901 Truxtun Ave.
Information: 323-4222 or hcbb.com
Olive Branch Community Church of Bakersfield
What: Easter egg hunt with more than 1,000 eggs
When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday
Where: 12000 Olive Drive
Information: 589-9003 or olivebranchcc.org
New Hope Family Worship Center
What: Easter egg hunt, potluck, volleyball, flag football, games and more
When: 11 a.m. Saturday
Where: Centennial Park, 400 Montclair St.
Information: 448-9687
The Links at Riverlakes Ranch
What: An Easter egg hunt and brunch, with two seatings. Reservations are required, and brunch tickets are required for hunt
When: 9 to 11 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m. Sunday
Where: 5201 Riverlakes Drive
Cost: $26.95, $13.95 for children 12 and younger, free for children 2 and younger with a paying adult
Information: 587-3801 or riverlakesgc.com
The Mark Restaurant
What: Easter buffet and egg hunt for children 12 and younger. Throughout the Park, 20 confetti-filled eggs will be hidden. Kids who find one can smash it and then get to pick from a selection of Easter baskets.
When: Sunday, with brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and hunt from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., or until all eggs have been found
Where: 1623 19th St.
Cost: $34.99, $13.99 for kids 12 and younger
Information: 322-7665 or atthemark.com
Ethel's Old Corral
What: Annual adult easter egg hunt, with music by 82 Deluxe
When: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday
Where: 4310 Alfred Harrell Highway
Information: 873-7613
