Documentary on Black churches latest highlighted in film festival

The Black History Film Festival, organized by the Kern County Library, continues this week featuring the first installment of "The Black Church: This Is Our Story, This Is Our Song."
Regarded as the most enduring and influential institution in African‑American life, Black churches have served as an epicenter of the freedom struggles, including emancipation, Jim Crow, the Great Migration (when 6 million Black people moved from the South to Northern, Midwestern and Western states during a period from 1910 through the 1970s), the civil rights movement and present day.
Musician John Legend, one of the show's executive producers, told Forbes he believes that the series is an important educational tool because, "I think us learning about the resilience and the community that was built in the Black church is an essential part of us understanding how Black folks have made it this far in this country when there were so many forces that were conspiring against us doing so."
Dr. Henry Louis Gates Jr., also an executive producer, hosts the series guiding the series.
On Thursday, Beale Memorial Library's local history room will screen Part I of "The Black Church" at 3 p.m. The screening will also include a special presentation by Stefan Lambert, president and former secretary of the African American Film Association.
Part two will screen at 3 p.m. Feb. 24 followed by a special presentation by Grandma Whoople, aka retired educator Katherine Jordan, on the history of Kern County Black churches and songs.
Beale is located at 701 Truxtun Ave., Call 661-868-0701 for more on the Beale events.
Other screenings
The festival focuses on documentary films from "POV" (short for point of view), television's longest-running showcase for independent nonfiction films that debuts films each year on PBS.
All screenings are free to the public, and no registration is required to attend. Visit kerncountylibrary.org for more information.
Beale Memorial Library auditorium (701 Truxtun Ave., 661-868-0701): "A Ballerina's Tale," offering a behind-the-scenes look at the career of Misty Copeland, the first African American named principal dancer of the prestigious American Ballet Theatre, will play 3 p.m. Feb. 23.
Southwest Library Branch (8301 Ming Ave., 661-664-7716): "Muhammad Ali — Round One The Greatest," about the rise of Cassius Clay from boastful amateur boxer to contender for the heavyweight title, will screen at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Kern River Valley Library Branch (7054 Lake Isabella Blvd. in Lake Isabella, 760-549-2083): Part one of "Jackie Robinson Story," about the player who went on to cross baseball’s color line and become one of the most beloved men in America, will screen at 3:30 p.m. Feb 23, followed by part two at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 24.
Frazier Park Library Branch (3732 Park Drive in Frazier Park, 661-245-1267): At 4 p.m. Thursday, "I Am Not Your Negro," which is filmmaker's Raoul Peck vision of James Baldwin's never-finished novel "Remember This House, will screen. "Hollywood Architect: The Paul R. Williams Story," about the man who designed for celebrities Frank Sinatra and Lucille Ball as well as iconic buildings such as the Beverly Hills Hotel and LAX Airport, will play at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Ridgecrest Library Branch (131 E. Las Flores Ave. in Ridgecrest, 760-384-5870): "Hollywood Architect: The Paul R. Williams Story" will screen at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, while "Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things" will play at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 28.