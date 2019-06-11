ValleyPBS is looking for talented kids to open a show at the Fox Theater later this summer.
When the Ken Burns’s Country Music Roadshow comes to Bakersfield on July 26, the opening act will be a local talent, as decided by the Kid Country Music Talent Search.
The deadline for submissions is June 30. To qualify, children must be between the ages of 5 and 17 at the time of application, must reside in Kern or other valley counties and must be considered “country” in genre, whether their talent is song, dance or instrumental.
To submit, send a video or audio file with application to events@valleypbs.org. All equipment must be approved by ValleyPBS prior to audition.
Up to three opening acts will be chosen for the Bakersfield show. Winners will also get a $100 gift card to Target and two tickets to Ken Burns’s Country Music Show.
The event is a screening of Burns’s “Country Music” documentary, which will include local musicians like Merle Haggard and Buck Owens. Burns will answer questions from the audience following the film.
For more information on submitting to the talent search, go to valleypbs.org/kidstalent.
