Dive into 2022 with Polar Bear Plunge

Those ready to make a splash in 2022 can start with the first big one of the year at the Polar Bear Plunge on Saturday.
This event at McMurtrey Aquatic Center has become a local tradition with families and individuals returning each year to brave the chilly pool then celebrate with hot chocolate.
Participants can opt to go down one of the two waterslides into icy water and then swim 25 yards or just jump into the pool and swim the same distance.
Those who want to slide down must be at least 48 inches tall to do so, and participants ages 7 to 17 must have parents sign a consent form.
Although you can register the day of the event, starting at 10:30 a.m., those who register in advance can also secure a Polar Bear Club sweatshirt ($25, includes plunge). Those who just want to take part in the event, pay $5.
The event starts at 11 a.m. Saturday at the center, 1325 Q St. All swimmers must register by 11:30 a.m. that day to take part.
For more information, call 661-852- 7430.