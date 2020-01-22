Disney is everywhere these days — superhero movies (Marvel Cinematic Universe), theme parks, a new streaming service (Disney Plus) — and now it's part of your local convention scene. Yet Sunday’s first-ever Mouse-Con Bakersfield is not about Disney’s dominance but rather its enduring legacy among fans.
For Steve Wyatt, one of the show's organizers, it was an easy decision.
"I've been collecting Disney since the early ’70s," he said. "Held an annual pass (to Disneyland) for 20 years now. I’m a Disney fan. I grew up on the world of Disney, that’s my world and it just made sense to do it."
Locally, Wyatt has put on the Bakersfield Comic Con for 13 years and helps organize Bak-Anime. He's also a vendor at other comic book conventions and for six years has been organizing Mouse-Con in Concord in the Bay Area.
He said building up a fan base for the Northern California event has allowed them to grow and draw more talent.
"When we started it six years ago in a hotel (convention) room, it was 600 people through the door. Now we get 2,000, which gives us the ability to bring better and better guests."
Guests at Sunday's event will include Keith Coogan, who voiced young Tod in “The Fox & The Hound” and starred in “Cheetah” and “Adventures in Babysitting” as well as “Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead” and “Hiding Out."
Mary Gibbs, who provided the voice of Boo for “Monsters, Inc." as well as the game "Kingdom Hearts 3," will also be meeting fans. Her father, story artist Rob Gibbs, brought her in to record for the 2001 Pixar hit. Later archive recordings of her cries and screams were repurposed for the toddler stage of emotionally driven Riley Andersen in 2015's "Inside Out."
The event will also feature vendors, a Disney costume contest and hours of panels.
PANELS OF FUN
Panels are an important element of Mouse-Con, highlighting many of the show's special guests, Wyatt said.
The fun starts at 11 a.m. on the Stromboli Stage with "Backgrounds & Story Boards: A Look at Working on Blockbuster Disney Films" featuring artists Donald Towns and Rob Gibbs, who will discuss their experiences working on some of Disney's most beloved films.
Towns, who is also a Tehachapi resident, worked on "Beauty and the Beast," "Aladdin," "The Little Mermaid" and the original "TRON."
Gibbs' resume includes "Pocahontas," "The Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue" and "Fantasia 2000" as well as working on Pixar's "Cars" franchise and creating storyboards for "Toy Story 2" and "Monsters, Inc.," "Finding Nemo," "Cars" and "Up."
At noon, Jeff Baham, author of "The Unauthorized Story of Walt Disney's Haunted Mansion," will discuss "50 Years of the Haunted Mansion." Baham is also the founder of tribute site DoomBuggies.com. He'll delve into the almost a century of history and numerous creative minds that helped make the popular Disneyland attraction what it is.
Wyatt said, "He did it at our other show and it was standing room only. His panel is very well done."
Friends and Mouse-Con guests Rick Law and Rick Farmiloe will host "Rick & Rick: Over 40 Years of Working for the Mouse" at 1 p.m.
Law, who began working for Disney in 1993, created cover art for "The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad," "Mulan," "The Rescuers Down Under, "101 Dalmatians" and "Air Buddies," "Snow Buddies" and "Space Buddies." He has also worked as a story contributor, toy designer, park consultant (for Shanghai Disneyland Park ) and creative manager for Disney Learning, part of Disney Publishing Worldwide.
Farmiloe, who has been in animation over a quarter-century, worked on Disney films with an emphasis on character work including "The Little Mermaid" (Scuttle), "Aladdin" (Abu), "Beauty and the Beast" (Lefou), "The Rescuers Down Under" (Wilbur) and "The Great Mouse Detective" (Basil, Toby and Dawson).
At 2 p.m., "A Spotlight on Michael McGreevey" will be moderated by Darth Vader. That's actually C. Andrew Nelson, a Disney and Industrial Light & Magic artist who also has the distinction of having played the fearsome enforcer for the Empire since 1994. He got his start filming as Vader for LucasArts artists who were working on cut scenes for the game "Star Wars: Dark Forces." He assisted with the later game "Star Wars: Rebel Assault II: The Hidden Empire" and also appeared in the special edition of "Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back."
Wyatt said Nelson is also a big fan of McGreevey, a star of several Disney films including his role as the best friend of Kurt Russell's character Dexter Riley in a trio of movies ("The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes," "Now You See Him, Now You Don't" and "The Strongest Man in the World").
The spotlight shines on Disney legend Karen Dotrice at 3 p.m. Best known for playing Jane Banks in the 1964 classic "Mary Poppins," Dotrice also starred in Disney favorites "The Three Lives of Thomasina" and "The Gnome Mobile." Along with discussing her work and memories of Walt Disney, Dotrice will also participate in a Q&A with the audience.
Finally, at 4 p.m., the costume contest will be held. Attendees are encouraged to dress up as their favorites Disney characters in homemade or store-bought costumes. Extra points will be awarded for creativity and props can be used.
Those who want to compete must register while at the show. The children's category is for ages 15 and under and those 16 and older compete in the adults' category. Couples' costumes or group costumes will be counted as one entry.
In addition to the panels, the event will feature a number of vendors including artists Chad Frye and James C. Mulligan, crocheter Kehlee Does Things as well as those selling Disney memorabilia and themed merchandise.
There will be a food area and "Alice in Wonderland"-themed escape room set up in the Sequoia Room adjacent to Building 4. A Papa John's franchisee will sell fresh pizza cooked on site from a mobile pizza oven, as well as pulled pork, churros and more.
Wyatt said he's looking forward to see what Bakersfield thinks of this new convention.
"Just come and have a fun day," he said. "I thank everybody in advance for their support. I can’t do any of this without the fans."
