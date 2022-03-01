Disney on Ice returns to Mechanics Bank Arena in May

Get ready to head down memory lane with Mickey Mouse and all his pals this spring as Disney On Ice presents Mickey and Friends heads to Mechanics Bank Arena.
The touring production will offer six opportunities to watch all your Disney favorites in action from May 6 to 8.
Along with the famous mouse, his gal, Minnie, and Donald Duck and Goofy, audiences will be dazzled by Moana on a high-seas adventure with demigod Maui, revisit the wintry world of Arendelle with royal sisters Anna and Elsa and experience the mysterious magic of "Fantasia" as a sorcerer’s apprentice brings brooms to life.
Also hitting the ice are the "Toy Story" gang; Dory and Hank from "Finding Dory"; and Joy, Sadness and the rest of the Emotions from "Inside Out." plus just keep swimming with Dory and Hank as they set out to find her parents.
Attendees can also "Live Your Story" with the Disney princesses who will use perseverance, determination and hard work to inspire Mickey and children to share their favorite Disney memories.
Show times are 7 p.m. May 6; 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. May 7; and 1 and 5 p.m. May 8 at the theater, 1001 Truxtun Ave.
Tickets, ranging from $20 to $85, will go on sale at 10 a.m. March 8 at axs.com.
There will be family-friendly ticket pricing for groups via AXS.com or in-person at the venue box office.
Fans who can't wait to buy tickets can sign up to become a Disney On Ice preferred customer (visit disneyonice.com/#signup) and gain exclusive access to the presale offer code. They can also preorder Disney On Ice merchandise ahead of the show for pickup at a convenient location at the arena.