Disney on Ice will be back again this fall, and this time it's bringing some Pixar friends.
"Disney on Ice: Worlds of Enchantment" will skate into town for six shows at the Rabobank Arena Nov. 1 through 3. Tickets are on sale now.
This year's show will include stories about "Toy Story 3," "Cars," "The Little Mermaid" and, fitting as always, "Frozen."
The first show will be Friday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m., with shows at 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. on Nov. 2 and two more at 1 and 5 p.m. on Nov. 3.
Tickets start at $12 and can be bought online at AXS.com, by phone at 888-929-7849 or at the Rabobank Arena box office at 1001 Truxtun Ave.
