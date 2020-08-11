As a writer, there are so many obstacles that can get in your way. It can be challenging to carve out quiet time to sit at your desk and compose your thoughts. Maybe you don’t even have a desk or a computer of your own, so you find yourself clearing off a space at the family kitchen table to lay out your papers, trying to remember where you left off.
What if you could buy that laptop, a desk of your own, art supplies, or have the funds to promote your work in a bigger and better way? Or, what might happen if you could travel to a destination of your choice for a week or longer to simply focus on creating and writing? Seems like an impossible dream?
Then read on.
Dr. Christina Gessler is an example of someone who has and continues to do exactly that. Gessler funded her college education and graduate studies with the assistance of funds provided through scholarships, fellowships and grants.
While earning her Ph.D. in American women’s history, such funding also allowed her to travel to New England where she lived on an island while immersing herself in reading the diaries left behind by 19th century farm women from the area! She continues to win funding for her writing goals today.
She will be the featured guest speaker at the Writers of Kern monthly meeting on Saturday. Presented entirely online, this event is open to the public and without charge.
Gessler's presentation, "Funds for writers: how to apply for grants, residencies, scholarships and fellowships," will provide writers and artist/illustrators of all genres with a wealth of information about how they can discover and access money to fund their endeavors. Not only is she successful at obtaining funding, she is also familiar with the other side of the table having been a professional education grant reviewer for the government.
As a participant attending this event, you will learn:
• About the four different kinds of funding
• How to discover current “open calls” for funding opportunities
• How to know the right funding source for you and your work
• How to craft a funding application letter (not as hard as you think)
• How scholarships, residencies, fellowships and grants can help you reach your writing goals
• How persistence can pay off
You may even qualify for funding that you have assumed does not apply to you! Interested? Then mark your calendar and be sure to sign up for access to the presentation by going to the Writers of Kern website at writersofkern.com/events.
Susan Baker is a member of Writers of Kern.
